Unofficial 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Takes Wildtrack in a Natural F-150 Direction

Take a single look at the model year designations and marvel at the humongous long-haul we are in before playing around with the global 2023 Ford Ranger. Not to mention its Raptor version isn’t going to come out until at least 2024.
Following a more than decade-long stint for the T6 generation of Blue Oval’s mid-size Ranger, it was finally time for a major overhaul. One that has been officially unveiled mere days ago in the form of the 2023 Ranger. Note its designation, which signals a dire reality: pre-orders (for Europe) will only be opened in late 2022 for initial deliveries in early 2023.
Well, Ford’s new Ranger is connected to the company’s reinvented sixth-generation Bronco, so what did anyone expect? Timely production and first deliveries? As for the automaker’s marketing machine, that one is running full steam ahead. After all, during the initial global presentation, at the 21:44 mark, one can easily see the first-ever teaser for their next Ranger Raptor.
Curiously, the engine startup sound didn’t give us any diesel vibes. Quite unlike the current global Ranger Raptor, which is powered by a bi-turbo EcoBlue diesel mill churning out a mere 210 horsepower. Anyway, whether or not Ford’s upcoming 2024 Ranger Raptor is going to sport the same yet-to-be-revealed gasoline engine as their 2022 Bronco Raptor will remain to be seen. At a later date.
On the other hand, virtual artists are now ready to give us their unofficial takes on the possible design for the high-performance version. Brazil’s Kleber Silva, aka kdesignag on social media, has naturally taken the official images of Ford’s new Ranger Wildtrack as an accessible template. Everything was then elevated to classic Raptor levels with help from the pickup truck’s larger American sibling – the all-mighty F-150.
This time around, the design doesn’t leave something to be desired, like previous attempts. Possibly because the pixel master also strived to give us a flurry of POVs with the Ranger Raptor both in action and standing still. No cockpit sneak peek joins them, though.
Well, Ford’s new Ranger is connected to the company’s reinvented sixth-generation Bronco, so what did anyone expect? Timely production and first deliveries? As for the automaker’s marketing machine, that one is running full steam ahead. After all, during the initial global presentation, at the 21:44 mark, one can easily see the first-ever teaser for their next Ranger Raptor.
Curiously, the engine startup sound didn’t give us any diesel vibes. Quite unlike the current global Ranger Raptor, which is powered by a bi-turbo EcoBlue diesel mill churning out a mere 210 horsepower. Anyway, whether or not Ford’s upcoming 2024 Ranger Raptor is going to sport the same yet-to-be-revealed gasoline engine as their 2022 Bronco Raptor will remain to be seen. At a later date.
On the other hand, virtual artists are now ready to give us their unofficial takes on the possible design for the high-performance version. Brazil’s Kleber Silva, aka kdesignag on social media, has naturally taken the official images of Ford’s new Ranger Wildtrack as an accessible template. Everything was then elevated to classic Raptor levels with help from the pickup truck’s larger American sibling – the all-mighty F-150.
This time around, the design doesn’t leave something to be desired, like previous attempts. Possibly because the pixel master also strived to give us a flurry of POVs with the Ranger Raptor both in action and standing still. No cockpit sneak peek joins them, though.