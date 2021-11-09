The ‘50s Spartan Royal Spartanette Is Still a Luxury Trailer With Incredible Potential

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Drops Some Camo, Looks Ready for Every Love/Hate Reaction

While some people are still waiting for their regular Ford Bronco to be produced, the marketing machine of the Blue Oval thunders on with the 2022 Bronco Raptor. Now it’s time for more camouflage to drop, and additional information to seep through. 6 photos



Naturally, Ford has its very own “independent” (but we all know better) “The Bronco Nation” community to grow closer to the fans. With perks, of course, such as getting an early look ahead of everyone else at the Bronco Raptor goodies. And we’re all invited to tag along, of course, and try to figure out everything that’s still covered in (considerably less thick) camouflage.



Well, as the Bronco Raptor is almost ready to fully break cover, the SUV already looks huge. This is cause for initial negative reactions, as aficionados don’t look impressed by even wider fender flares that might also be



Not everyone is disappointed, of course, even as the company hasn’t confirmed exactly what powers the monster. Naturally, it should be something feisty, as the confirmed goodies already include 37-inch tires, a high-travel suspension, and “much more.” As such, the rumor mill is already going crazy with ideas ranging from the Coyote V8 (probably not) to



Now, all we have to do is wait for the official release and the teased first deliveries coming sometime in the middle of 2022 (summer – so June or July) to find out if the engine keeps it in the 300+ horsepower range or does some magic and crosses the 400+ hp threshold.





