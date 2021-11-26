Honda Odyssey Type R Wants to Make the Minivan Cool Again

While some companies chose to stop making minivans and chase after the booming crossover and SUV segments instead, others still believe that the people carrier has a lot of life left in it.
Honda, for one, still has such a product in its lineup. It’s called the Odyssey, and has been America’s best-selling minivan for the last decade or so.
In production since 2017 and renewed last year inside and out, the fifth-generation Honda Odyssey recently fell victim to the pixel realm, getting a hot Type R variant. The renderings were shared by CarNewsNetwork on Instagram, and portray the family car with a beefed-up design, inspired by the Civic Type R.
You don’t have to be a connoisseur to recognize the changes, because they’re not exactly subtle. These comprise the yellow headlights flanking the bigger grille, and new bumper that appears to have been lifted straight from its hot hatch sibling. The look-at-me design continues further back, with the much more aggressive side skirts, bumper, and diffuser, blacked-out trim, massive tailgate-mounted wing, and three exhaust pipes.
Sprinkled with red logos at both ends, and similar accents on the lower parts of the body, the Odyssey Type R sits on the same wheels as the range-topping Civic, which is part of the previous generation, as the new one is still in development. It also rides closer to the ground, and sports beefier brakes, with red calipers.
A hypothetical Odyssey Type R would need a punchier engine, and the Civic Type R’s 2.0-liter four-pot, with a little over 300 hp, doesn’t seem like much of an improvement in terms of power over the minivan’s 280 hp 3.5-liter V6. So, if you were behind the project, what mill would you give it and why? You could also state your opinion on such a model while you’re at it.
