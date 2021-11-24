2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Rendered With Butch Styling

Ford has finally redesigned the Ranger after more than a decade since the T6 model was introduced at the 2010 Australian International Motor Show. Confirmed by the Ford Motor Company with U.S. dealerships in July 2020, the Bronco features a specific variant of the Ranger’s platform.
We don’t have any details on the U.S. model, but we do know the global model is rocking three engine options, one manual transmission, two automatics, and a couple of transfer cases. The most basic specification involves a 2.0-liter turbo diesel known as the EcoBlue connected to an MT-88 manual and either a rear-wheel-drive setup or a part-time 4x4 system.
Higher up the spectrum, we have a bi-turbo diesel from the EcoBlue family with the same displacement as the aforementioned single-turbo variant. As for the very top of the ladder, we have a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 connected to a 10-speed automatic tranny complemented by a full-time 4x4 system.
What’s missing from this list? One could make a case for the 2.3- and 2.7-liter EcoBoost mills of the Bronco, which are likely going to be adopted by the U.S. version of the Ranger. Higher still, Ford may treat us to the 3.0-liter EcoBoost that's rumored for the Bronco Raptor. The engine bay has been already proven by the 3.0-liter Power Stroke, so yeah, the gasoline-fueled V6 motor makes sense in the upcoming Ranger Raptor for North America. As for the rest of the world, a higher-output Power Stroke may be the right call.
Whatever powertrains we’ll get, Ford is certain to redesign the Ranger with beefier everything to create the Raptor. Pixel artist X-Tomi Design did the same thing with this rendering, although there is room for improvement.
As a brief refresher, the outgoing Raptor is rocking the bi-turbo EcoBlue mentioned a few paragraphs ago. The four-pot mill cranks out 213 PS (210 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque from 1,500 revolutions per minute, translating to 10.5 seconds from naught to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and a maximum speed of 170 kph (106 mph).
On that note, have you seen the launch video of the global Ranger? Ford has offered a small glimpse of the Raptor at the 21:40 mark, consisting of a start-up sound and the F O R D grille found on every Raptor since the 2010 original. The sound appears to be that of the 3.0-liter EcoBoost of the Explorer ST.
