2006 Hummer H1 Alpha Is a Dinosaur of Long Ago, Packs $100K in Upgrades

Despite their many issues and the perception of most of the eco-savvy world, the Hummers of old will probably always remain some of the most impressive machines that ever roamed the streets. Derived from the military Humvee, the line only lived for about 14 years, but its members are still around in some form or another, stealing the show wherever they go.
The Hummer H1 was generally a no-nonsense machine, but the 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha was even more so. Coincidently, 2006 was both the year the H1 stopped production and the only year for the Alpha, so getting your hands on one is no easy thing.
We found one sitting on the lot of Canepa, advertised as the recipient of over $100,000 worth of upgrades. But let’s take things slowly.
First up, we have the breed’s 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 and the 5-speed automatic transmission all other Alphas had on. Generally, these beasts cranked out 300 hp and 520 lb-ft (704 Nm) of torque, but using modifications that include $30k Predator injection, ECU management, and tune exhaust, those numbers were pumped up all the way to 360 horsepower and 640 lb-ft (867 Nm) of torque.
The massive machine rides on 18-inch GT/Cepek wheels wrapped in Toyo Open Country tires. Its look has been made even more menacing with the addition of a heavy-duty brush guard, roof rack and ladder, and a heavy-duty light bar up top.
The interior has been heavily upgraded, too, with the addition of leather throughout, a $12k audio system, and tinted windows for privacy.
Now, Canepa is selling this thing, but, as usual, we’re not given any indication of price. Take into account the MSRP at the time the thing was new (a little over $150,000 for this particular example), and the extra $100,000 invested in it, and you get a pretty clear estimate of how much this possible future classic is worth.
