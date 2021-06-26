Hummer H1 Cabrio Could Be Your $105k Spartan Summer Companion

Even though it has always been considered an unrefined and very basic beast, the Hummer H1 has a certain appeal to it that cannot be matched by today’s off-roaders.
Whether it is that hairy-chested exterior design, basic analogue cockpit or the fact that it dwarfs pretty much any ride that one may encounter, at some point, most of us wanted an H1. And if you still do, then this example probably deserves your attention.
Offered for sale by a German used car dealer called Hollywood Cars, which specializes in selling American vehicles, it was made in 2000. By the looks of it, it appears to be in top notch condition, with virtually everything, from the silver exterior to the red leather cockpit, and beige soft top and bed cover, looking great.
The Mobile ad claims that it is powered by a 6.5-liter V8 diesel that produces 200 HP. It has manual air conditioning, central locking, electrically adjustable seats, electric windows and several other gizmos. The odometer is said to indicate around 160,000 km (100,000 miles), and it was recently serviced.
As for the asking price, you are looking at €89,000, or a little over $105,000 at the current exchange rates. Thus, it is definitely not cheap when compared to the H1 trucks that normally sell for €30,000 to €40,000 or perhaps €50,000 in Europe. Nevertheless, it is a bargain next to Mil-Spec’s toys that retail for around $300,000-$400,000, yet those boasts many visual and mechanical upgrades, and have more power than today’s super SUVs.
So, if you want to explore the wilderness this summer, with an open-top view of the sky above, in what is in essence a very cool and quite rare ride, then this Hummer H1 Cabrio could be an interesting choice. The question is, does that scale model come with it?
