1965 Chevrolet Impala Returns From the Dead, Ready to Go for a Song

The model year 1965 was one of the best in the history of the Impala, as it witnessed an achievement that no other car managed to reach by that time.
The ’65 Impala was the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in 12 months on the market, and this makes this particular model year one of the most sought-after among hardcore Chevy fans out there.
The example that we have here clearly comes in a very rough condition, though on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean it can’t stop dreaming for a full restoration.
The owner themselves explains on Craigslist that the car needs a complete overhaul, yet it’s pretty clear from the included photos that such a project wouldn’t be easy.
Unfortunately, very little information has been provided, so we just have to guess most of the critical tidbits from the image gallery.
Clearly, there’s plenty of rust on this Impala, though at the same time, the floors and the trunk themselves don’t seem to be completely wrecked. There’s no longer an engine in this Impala, and this means you can either find a correct unit or just go for any powerplant you want and therefore create your own unique restomod.
The ’65 Impala was offered with the same choice of economical engines and more powerful V8s as its predecessors, so the lineup started with the same six-cylinder rated at 140 horsepower. The options included the famous 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower, followed by the 327 (5.3-liter) with either 250 or 300 horsepower.
A 396 (6.4-liter) with 325 horsepower was also offered, and so was a 409 (6.7-liter) that was ditched early in the model year.
The best thing about this rough Impala is that it comes with a rather low price tag. You can take it home today for just $1,500, with no trade-ins apparently accepted.
