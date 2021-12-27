1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Parked for Over 30 Years Hides Curious Muscle Under the Hood

2021 is almost over, and what better way to start a new year than with a fresh restoration project that would bring back on the road a gorgeous 1962 Chevrolet Impala?
The model we have here appears to check many of the boxes for a potential restoration candidate, though at the same time, it also comes with a few tidbits that could make some interested buyers simply walk away.
First and foremost, it’s worth keeping in mind this is an SS, and this is already very good news for someone looking to start the work on an Impala. The SS makes a project car a lot more appealing, especially if its condition allows for an easy restoration.
This isn’t necessarily the case with this Impala, as the vehicle has apparently already received some patches on the floors at one point, though eBay seller leaveitonthefield explains the rusted metal hasn’t been cut out properly. In other words, more work in this area is now needed, so getting rid of the rust on this Impala should be a top priority for whoever buys the car.
The interior is said to be intact, though as you can easily tell from the photo gallery, it’s not exactly in a solid shape. Several fixes are being required here as well, yet the best thing is that nothing big seems to be missing.
As for the engine under the hood, this is where things are a little bit confusing. The seller says the car comes with a 350 (5.7-liter) in charge of putting the wheels in motion, and right now, this unit is no longer running.
If this is indeed a 350, then the engine is no longer the original one. The 1962 Impala wasn’t offered with such an option, as the only V8s available for this model year were the 283 (4.7-liter), the 327 small-block (5.3-liter), and the 409 (6.7-liter).
So at the end of the day, if you do want to take this Impala home, you should just get a plane ticket to Texas and check it out in person. The bidding starts at $12,000, and the auction is set to come to an end in around 6 days.
