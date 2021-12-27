Chunky Modern-Day Chevy Impala Becomes Shaved Two-Door, Properly Revives the SS

Although its story spanned across ten generations and more than six decades, one cannot say that Chevy’s Impala full-size bowed out very gracefully. Luckily, virtual artists are always eager to come to the rescue.
Chevrolet’s Impala was born way back in 1958 and had an uninterrupted career until 1985. Many classic GM car aficionados will recall those days fondly... And probably choose to completely ignore the modern-day incarnations. With just one exception.
Arguably, the eighth, ninth, and tenth generations were but mere shadows of the original Impala apparitions. Vintage Chevy Impala aficionados might give just one hall pass to a “contemporary” apparition – the feisty seventh-generation Impala SS (1994-1996). After all, it does have a star-studded cult following.
But there’s one virtual artist who probably thinks the final, tenth-generation Impala, still has a chance to redeem itself. At least digitally, if not in the real world. So, he recently set out on an Impala SS revival quest, something that’s becoming quite traditional among CGI experts.
Jlord8's take on the matter is not overtly outrageous or even futuristic. Instead, he set out to remove some of the “heft” behind the bland 2014-2020 Chevy Impala four-door sedan design. And not just simply by removing a couple of doors, making it a coupe, and stopping for the day. Instead, he also shaved off “some height out of the front and side.”
Considering the result nimbler might be an overstatement, but the subtle changes do make a difference. Now, it remains to be seen if that will make this Chevy Impala Coupe everyone’s cup of tea. But it’s not going to fail due to lack of trying. After all, the pixel master also wanted to properly revive the glory Impala SS days...
Now, if only GM would care to see all the real-world and virtual realm love for Chevy’s Impala SS and perhaps surprise us with an OEM take on the matter. A properly sustainable one, powered by electricity, perhaps?
