1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Proves a Few Rust Holes Aren’t the End of the World

The 1965 Impala has a well-deserved place in the heart of every car fanatic, even if they’re not a big fan of Chevrolet’s famous nameplate.
The ’65 Impala was the first car in the States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, and that says a lot about how successful this model ended up becoming.
The MY 1965 itself introduced a series of changes on every little front, including as far as engines were concerned. Buyers could choose from no less than 10 different engine configurations, once against starting with a six-cylinder unit and going all the way up to the almighty 409 (6.7-liter) that was replaced in February 1965 by an all-new 396 (6.4-liter).
The Impala SS that we have here is a fighter, there’s no doubt about it, as not even the challenging condition it’s currently in stops the car from dreaming for a second chance.
The vehicle is clearly very rusty, and the huge holes in the floors could easily make many interested buyers walk away. But on the other hand, the current owner of the car says on Craigslist they already have new floors, so whoever buys this Impala can deal with the holes quite easily.
On the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean that all problems are gone once you install the new floors. The interior comes in a very rough shape, the rear seats are partially missing, and several parts might be nowhere to be found either.
At the same time, this Impala comes without an engine and a transmission, so in theory, if you want to see the glass half full, you can use it for a restomod as well.
This SS is priced rather optimistically, as the owner isn’t willing to let it go for less than $10,000. No trades are accepted, and the car is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
