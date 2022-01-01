This 1959 Chevrolet Impala Is Proof Not Even a Ton of Rust Can Kill a Legend

While 1958 was the year when the Chevy Impala got to see the daylight as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, this nameplate actually became a stand-alone series only 12 months later.
In other words, the 1959 Impala is the first model sold separately from the Bel Air lineup, obviously coming with a series of changes that eventually paved the way for surprising achievements.
The standard engine was the same six-cylinder as on the Bel Air, this time rated at 135 horsepower, while the base V8 was the 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire with 185 horsepower. Needless to say, Chevrolet also offered several other V8 options, including not only a four-barrel 283 with 230 horsepower but also multiple configurations of the 348 (5.7-liter) big block.
The Impala that we have here no longer comes with an engine, and while it’s this close to becoming a rust bucket, the car is still fighting for a chance to get back on the road.
We’ve all seen what rust can do to a car, and this 1959 Impala is just the living proof in this regard. Almost everything exhibits more or less concerning rust, but on the other hand, there is also some good news for those who like to see the glass half full.
The body of this Impala looks to have rust only on the surface, as it hasn’t gone through in too many spots. The floors, on the other hand, are expected to be full of holes, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the car has apparently been sitting under the clear sky for a long time.
If all the rust in the world isn’t reason enough to walk away, maybe the price of this Impala actually is. eBay seller la_familia_firewood isn’t willing to let this rust bucket go for less than $10,000, though if you want to buy the car without bidding against others, you have to pay no less than $16,000 for it.
This is optimistic, to say the least, though it’ll certainly be interesting to see if someone is willing to pay that much to save an Impala.
The standard engine was the same six-cylinder as on the Bel Air, this time rated at 135 horsepower, while the base V8 was the 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire with 185 horsepower. Needless to say, Chevrolet also offered several other V8 options, including not only a four-barrel 283 with 230 horsepower but also multiple configurations of the 348 (5.7-liter) big block.
The Impala that we have here no longer comes with an engine, and while it’s this close to becoming a rust bucket, the car is still fighting for a chance to get back on the road.
We’ve all seen what rust can do to a car, and this 1959 Impala is just the living proof in this regard. Almost everything exhibits more or less concerning rust, but on the other hand, there is also some good news for those who like to see the glass half full.
The body of this Impala looks to have rust only on the surface, as it hasn’t gone through in too many spots. The floors, on the other hand, are expected to be full of holes, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the car has apparently been sitting under the clear sky for a long time.
If all the rust in the world isn’t reason enough to walk away, maybe the price of this Impala actually is. eBay seller la_familia_firewood isn’t willing to let this rust bucket go for less than $10,000, though if you want to buy the car without bidding against others, you have to pay no less than $16,000 for it.
This is optimistic, to say the least, though it’ll certainly be interesting to see if someone is willing to pay that much to save an Impala.