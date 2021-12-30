This 1965 Chevrolet Impala Still Looks Restorable After a Tree Branch Fell on It

The ‘60s are considered by many the golden years of the Chevrolet Impala. The car was originally introduced in 1958 as the top-of-the-line Bel Air before eventually becoming a stand-alone series only a year later.
The next few Impala generations exceeded all expectations, eventually managing to set new sales records that proved everybody Chevrolet made the right call in 1958 when it launched this model.
The 1965 Impala, for example, was the first car in the United States to sell more than one million units in a single year. It was pretty clear all the refinements introduced by the GM brand were finally paying off.
What we have here is a convertible version of this successful Impala. Still, with just a few clicks on the photos in the gallery, you can easily tell that the vehicle isn’t exactly in the mint condition you’d expect.
In fact, this is what this Impala is hoping for, as the owner has listed the car on Craigslist, trying to find someone brave enough to give it a second chance.
Born with a 283 (4.7-liter) and an automatic transmission, this Impala left the factory with a Regal Red finish and a red interior. The engine turns right now, but other than that, very few specifics have been provided, so it’s hard to anticipate how many fixes it requires.
The rust you can see in the photos isn’t the only concern. A tree branch fell on this Impala, so the windshield frame has been damaged. The owner says this will require either some major fixes to straighten it up or a full replacement.
Without a doubt, this Impala is totally restorable, though you should still go check out the car in person. The owner, however, isn’t willing to let it go cheap, as this 1965 Impala convertible can be yours today for $14,500.
