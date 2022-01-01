1962 Chevrolet Impala Discovered After Two Decades with a Nice Surprise Under the Hood

Barn-find Impalas are the best Impalas, and the 1962 model that we have here seems to be a very solid candidate for a full restoration.
Of course, given it’s a vehicle that’s been in hiding for over 20 years, you shouldn’t by any means expect a mint condition, though, at first glance, it ticks the essential boxes when it comes to an original Impala whose purpose is to return to the road.
As anyone can easily figure out by simply browsing the photos in the gallery, this 1962 Chevrolet Impala hides the typical rust issues, so the floors look like they need to be replaced completely. Nevertheless, the required metal-work isn’t surprising by any means, as eBay seller leaveitonthefield says the car has spent more than two decades sitting in the same spot in a barn.
Originally painted in Tuxedo Black and sporting a red interior, this Impala clearly requires a full restoration, though, on the other hand, we’re not being told if any big parts are missing or not.
What we do know, however, is that the engine under the hood still shows signs of life. The seller says the original small-block unit is still there paired with a Powerglide transmission. It no longer runs, but it still turns over, so in theory, there’s hope it can start with the right fixes.
The 1962 Impala was offered with a mix of six-cylinder engines and V8s, and the standard choice was the same 235 (3.8-liter) 135-horsepower unit as before. The 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire was the base V8 when equipped with a 2-barrel carburetor, with the 4-barrel option being replaced by a new 327 (5.3-liter) with 250 and 300 horsepower.
At the same time, Chevrolet also ditched the 348 (5.7-liter) V8 units and offered the 409 (6.7-liter) V8 with either 380 or 409 horsepower options.
At the end of the day, this 1962 Impala is a pretty cool find that should be easily restorable, especially if the original engine is still alive. Buying it won’t be easy though, as the seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $12,500.
