This One-Owner 1971 Pontiac GTO Is an Incredible Barn Find With Everything Original

The production of the GTO for the model year 1971 barely exceeded 10,500 units, and unsurprisingly, the hardtop was the most popular choice for customers in the States.
This body style was used on over 9,800 cars, so if you’re in the market for a GTO hardtop, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find one. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a convertible, this one is quite a gem, as Pontiac ended up building just 678 such units.
This 1971 Pontiac GTO is one of the few convertibles still around these days, but what’s really surprising is the nearly perfect condition it seems to exhibit (except for the hood, of course).
eBay seller cashbabywayno1 says the car has recently been pulled from long-time storage. While no further information has been provided as to where the GTO has been sleeping, it’s pretty clear the perfect conditions have always been maintained.
Everything you see on this GTO is as original as it gets, except for the paint. As it turns out, the car has already been repainted at some point during the ‘80s, so now the car comes with only a few spots of rust.
Other than that, there’s not much to complain about on this GTO. The original 400 (6.5-liter) 4-barrel engine is still in the car and is working exactly as you’d expect it to work on a car looking so good. The odometer indicates 67,000 miles (107,000 km), and of course, the mileage is fully original as well.
Nobody should be surprised this car won’t sell for pocket money, but the good news is the GTO has been listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction. In other words, whoever sends the top bid can take the car home, and right now, the highest offer is $20,000. The auction is scheduled to come to an end in 6 days.
