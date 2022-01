Classic, Widebody Orange or Blue Nissan Skyline GT-Rs Virtually Catch Our Attention

Anyone with a serious digital crush on the virtual realm of the automotive world – or folks who constantly follow our CGI newsreel – might have heard of Musa Rio Tjahjono. He is the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, and a sort of “superhero” of the imaginary realm His day job keeps him busy as the Head Designer at the world-renowned Burbank, California-located West Coast Customs. Meanwhile, during the off-duty hours, he assumes the mantle of a major JDM aficionado with ample CGI skills. And because he is giving us virtual projects almost daily, this has a sort of toll on him.For example, ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, he went into a spiral of relentless Honda Civic hatchback passion . One should personally judge if this obsession was a positive or negative one. Luckily, he jumped out of that state of mind with a knack for other, interesting JDM creations. And the occasional Euro or American derailment.But now he’s back with renewed forces and a different addiction. This time around, it’s all about Nissan’s Skyline GT-R series. His first order of virtual business for 2022 was to make a very “respectable” Hakosuka look like Pantone’s Very Peri . Then, his GT-R shenanigans continued in the same black, contrasting way.As such, we have embedded below a choice of another couple of Skylines. Overall, both share the same characteristics: a thoroughly slammed attitude, the artist’s signature winglet-infused widebody aero kit, as well as contrasting wheel setups. But they’re not identical. One belongs to Nissan’s R33 evolution , while the other is an even fresher R34. And both play a mesmerizing paintjob card: one orange and one blue. So, which is your personal choice?