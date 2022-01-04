Classic, Widebody Orange or Blue Nissan Skyline GT-Rs Virtually Catch Our Attention

It’s hard to hold it against anyone when his/her obsession leads to spectacular results. Let us take for example the passionate JDM case of an automotive world’s virtual artist.
Anyone with a serious digital crush on the virtual realm of the automotive world – or folks who constantly follow our CGI newsreel – might have heard of Musa Rio Tjahjono. He is the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, and a sort of “superhero” of the imaginary realm.
His day job keeps him busy as the Head Designer at the world-renowned Burbank, California-located West Coast Customs. Meanwhile, during the off-duty hours, he assumes the mantle of a major JDM aficionado with ample CGI skills. And because he is giving us virtual projects almost daily, this has a sort of toll on him.
For example, ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, he went into a spiral of relentless Honda Civic hatchback passion. One should personally judge if this obsession was a positive or negative one. Luckily, he jumped out of that state of mind with a knack for other, interesting JDM creations. And the occasional Euro or American derailment.
But now he’s back with renewed forces and a different addiction. This time around, it’s all about Nissan’s Skyline GT-R series. His first order of virtual business for 2022 was to make a very “respectable” Hakosuka look like Pantone’s Very Peri. Then, his GT-R shenanigans continued in the same black, contrasting way.
As such, we have embedded below a choice of another couple of Skylines. Overall, both share the same characteristics: a thoroughly slammed attitude, the artist’s signature winglet-infused widebody aero kit, as well as contrasting wheel setups. But they’re not identical. One belongs to Nissan’s R33 evolution, while the other is an even fresher R34. And both play a mesmerizing paintjob card: one orange and one blue. So, which is your personal choice?
