GM Full-Size Pickup Trucks Outsell Ford F-Series, Ram P/U in 2021

The chip shortage has affected pretty much every automaker out there, and the sales figures for the Big Three in Detroit show tremendously worse results than in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was the biggest issue.
Now that General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis have published their quarterly and full-year sales, we can gladly announce that GM has won the full-size truck wars with a grand total of 778,689 trucks delivered in 2021.
The Silverado light- and heavy-duty series sold 529,765 units whereas the Sierra rolled out 248,924 units. By comparison, the Ford F-Series moved 726,004 pickups whereas the Ram P/U ended the year with 569,388 trucks.
As far as the Silverado and Sierra are concerned, the ongoing chip shortage has contracted the overall volume by 10.8 and 1.6 percent compared to 2020. The Ford F-Series, which isn’t split between light- and heavy-duty models in the Dearborn-based automaker’s press release, posted a downturn of 7.8 percent. Curiously, the Ram P/U has improved 1 percent from 2020.
Over at Toyota, which sold more new vehicles than all three Detroit-based automakers, the Tundra ended the quarter with 3,750 units to its name. Full-year sales total 81,959 units, down from 109,203 pickup trucks in 2020.
And finally, the oft-forgotten Nissan Titan sold 4,634 examples in the fourth quarter while full-year sales ended with a grand total of 27,406 pickups. In other words, the Titan has improved 3.7 percent from its 2020 volume.
The most affordable Silverado 1500 of the lot currently costs $29,300 excluding destination and options. The Sierra 1500 levels up to $31,200, the F-150 can be yours from $29,290, the Ram 1500 is $34,400 for the 2022 model year, and the Japanese alternatives are costlier than all these rivals.
More specifically, the brand-new Tundra for the 2022 model year is rocking a starting price of $35,950 while the Titan carries an MSRP of $36,950.
The Silverado light- and heavy-duty series sold 529,765 units whereas the Sierra rolled out 248,924 units. By comparison, the Ford F-Series moved 726,004 pickups whereas the Ram P/U ended the year with 569,388 trucks.
As far as the Silverado and Sierra are concerned, the ongoing chip shortage has contracted the overall volume by 10.8 and 1.6 percent compared to 2020. The Ford F-Series, which isn’t split between light- and heavy-duty models in the Dearborn-based automaker’s press release, posted a downturn of 7.8 percent. Curiously, the Ram P/U has improved 1 percent from 2020.
Over at Toyota, which sold more new vehicles than all three Detroit-based automakers, the Tundra ended the quarter with 3,750 units to its name. Full-year sales total 81,959 units, down from 109,203 pickup trucks in 2020.
And finally, the oft-forgotten Nissan Titan sold 4,634 examples in the fourth quarter while full-year sales ended with a grand total of 27,406 pickups. In other words, the Titan has improved 3.7 percent from its 2020 volume.
The most affordable Silverado 1500 of the lot currently costs $29,300 excluding destination and options. The Sierra 1500 levels up to $31,200, the F-150 can be yours from $29,290, the Ram 1500 is $34,400 for the 2022 model year, and the Japanese alternatives are costlier than all these rivals.
More specifically, the brand-new Tundra for the 2022 model year is rocking a starting price of $35,950 while the Titan carries an MSRP of $36,950.