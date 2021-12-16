Rick Ross Chills on the Trunk of his 1971 Chevrolet Impala That's Been Guccified

There’s no limit to how much Rick Ross would spend to get his cars to look the best they’ve ever done. This 1971 Chevrolet Impala from his latest post is a great example, because it features after-market wheels and a Gucci top.
With a new album recently released called “Richer Than I Ever Been,” Rick Ross has a reputation to uphold, one that he’s worked hard to achieve. His Instagram name reads “Rich Forever,” and he’s probably not lying. As of 2021, the rapper, businessman, writer, and record label owner has a net worth of $40 million.
He’s not ashamed of the fact that he likes to have a very expensive lifestyle, and, in fact, he doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to showing it off. And now he’s coming back to his love and passion – vintage Chevrolets. The one in question isn’t a red Bel Air, but a heavily customized Chevrolet Impala from 1971.
This isn’t the first time he’s flaunted it, because the Impala got its spotlight in Ross’ collaboration music video with rapper Future, “Green Gucci Suit.”
But you can’t talk about Gucci if you don’t know it, of course. But his car does, and, you guessed it, it’s got a Gucci top, plus headrests and visors. While the interior isn’t very visible in the rapper's latest set of pictures, you can check it out in the video below.
The pictures also show the 24” Gold Dayton Wire Wheels. The exterior paint of the car is kept simple with a beige shade. The last picture gives us a glimpse of the interior, which features black leather seats.
Of course, his sparkling wine collection, Bel Aire, is also visible in all the shots, which is inspired by the love he has for the brand.
This 1971 Chevrolet Impala couldn’t be more on brand for Rick Ross, who also sports a Gucci scarf to match with his car.
