Dodge Charger Hellcat Grudge Race Toyota GR Supra, They Do Keep the Suspense

Never mind the various classes, distances, prepped or unprepped surfaces, and the rest of the lot. Let us keep it simple: two cars racing the classic quarter-mile distance. Hey, some like to keep it even simpler and discard all the timing fracas, so people do not even need to worry about ETs, trap speeds, and more.We have seen on various occasions a few examples from the kind videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff account on YouTube of events that get back to the basics. Yep, just two cars racing each other, and the first crossing the quarter-mile marker gets the victory (and bragging rights). That way, it is ultimately about the driver's skill and their stock/enhanced cars more than anything else.Besides, these are also of the grudge match variety, so it is easy to imagine that vanity also plays a role. Naturally, we have come to expect the unexpected from every drag race, irrespective of its setting and participants involved. As such, even if a no-time heads-up skirmish between a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and “A90” Toyota GR Supra might not sound like much, we still dived in with open heart That was after considering previous America vs. Import encounters that occurred in the same intimately-inviting setting (Lapeer International Dragway in Lapeer, Michigan) between heroes such as Chevy’s ZR1 and Nissan’s GT-R . The latest is a short and sweet one as well, and it’s well worth less than a minute of our life. This is simply because the Supra and Charger drivers seemed more than on par in terms of both skills and rides.Thus, we imagine they both had great reaction times, while the GR Supra was probably secretly a sleeper ride – otherwise, it would not have been able to keep up with a 700+-horsepower sedan. Well, as there is always one victor, it ultimately turned out the kitty was a mere whisker too much to handle...