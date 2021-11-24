Elon Musk Pokes Binance CEO on Twitter, Receives Disconcerting Question Back

Apart from saying Tesla has been close to autonomous driving for the last five years, Elon Musk also likes to promote cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin. After calling Binance shady in the way it deals with that cybercash and tagging its CEO, Musk got back a question he has not cared to address: what caused the first FSD recall?
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, posted that question by sharing an article published by The Guardian. It talked precisely about the issues with FCW (front collision warning) and AEB (automatic emergency braking) that led Tesla to disable these safety features in cars affected by the problem.
Musk’s only answer to that was that he does not use Binance but was asking about Dogecoin to help other holders. The Tesla CEO did not care to explain what caused the issue on FSD 10.3, why it was not detected in tests prior to deployment, why Tesla deactivated safety features in affected cars without warning its owners, or why the fix was only treated as a recall after NHTSA showed it was willing to take a closer look at what Tesla does with its OTA (over-the-air) software updates.
CZ then answered that he “overreacted a bit” with Musk calling his company “shady” and said his team is working to fix the issues with the cryptocurrency platform as soon as possible. So far, it seems it is all good between them. That did not avoid the meme festival that followed their tweet exchange. You can check the funniest ones so far embedded below.
That’s the perfect example of the saying: “Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.” Considering Musk’s recent apologies to Tesla customers on Twitter about multiple problems – such as the server outage that left people stranded out of their EVs – perhaps he should be more concerned with his company’s issues than with others, especially if he is not personally involved in the situation.
Musk’s only answer to that was that he does not use Binance but was asking about Dogecoin to help other holders. The Tesla CEO did not care to explain what caused the issue on FSD 10.3, why it was not detected in tests prior to deployment, why Tesla deactivated safety features in affected cars without warning its owners, or why the fix was only treated as a recall after NHTSA showed it was willing to take a closer look at what Tesla does with its OTA (over-the-air) software updates.
CZ then answered that he “overreacted a bit” with Musk calling his company “shady” and said his team is working to fix the issues with the cryptocurrency platform as soon as possible. So far, it seems it is all good between them. That did not avoid the meme festival that followed their tweet exchange. You can check the funniest ones so far embedded below.
That’s the perfect example of the saying: “Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.” Considering Musk’s recent apologies to Tesla customers on Twitter about multiple problems – such as the server outage that left people stranded out of their EVs – perhaps he should be more concerned with his company’s issues than with others, especially if he is not personally involved in the situation.
Elon, we are pretty certain it is an issue with the latest #doge wallet. We are in communications with the devs. Apologies for any inconvenience that may have caused you.— CZ ???? Binance (@cz_binance) November 23, 2021
What happened here? ????https://t.co/g2J50zqbEu
November 23, 2021
November 23, 2021
Official richest person in the world seeks customer support from unofficial richest person in the world. https://t.co/RgshboH0Fv— Hsaka (@HsakaTrades) November 23, 2021
Binance to Elon Musk be like pic.twitter.com/7fKgDtuHsR— Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) November 23, 2021
November 23, 2021