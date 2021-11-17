Elon Musk Asked for a Plan to Help End World Hunger: the WFP Gave Him One

Although Beasley’s remarks would probably include anyone that was the wealthiest man on Earth at the moment, Musk took that personally and said he would provide the necessary money to deal with that under some conditions. His tweet also missed the fact that world hunger is not something you just fix for good. That would require “peace, love, and understanding” to rule the world, as Elvis Costello once wrote. That does not depend on money.
What it can relieve are urgent situations in which people may die if they don’t get what to eat. The WFP director tagged Musk and shared a link to what can be done to prevent 42 million people from dying of starvation in 2022. The page sums up the plan and leads to a more detailed website, where WFP also asks for donations.
Managing these efforts would require $700 million in each of the 43 countries with hunger emergencies and $400 million more for global and regional coordination. Summing all these expenses, you get the $6.6 billion WFP needs to tackle famine in 2022 if things remain as they currently are. A hurricane, a volcano, an earthquake, or a war can break out and increase these needs all of a sudden.
Beasley reinforced that “transparency and accountability are essential to us and our donors.” In that sense, the WFP director said that its “financial statements, operational plans, audits & annual reports, etc., are all public. We have open books.” Musk expressed that concern if he was really going to help.
When CNN Business originally published its interview with Beasley on October 26, 2021, Tesla’s market cap had just reached $1 trillion. If the stock price keeps rising – as Tesla bulls think that will be the case – Musk will have to sell even fewer shares to pay for solving world hunger in 2022 all by himself.
No solution for world famine will ever be permanent. Despite that, saving 42 million lives in danger right now sounds like the perfect way to spend $6.6 billion, regardless of where that money comes from.
