Elon Musk Asked for a Plan to Help End World Hunger: the WFP Gave Him One

It all began with a CNN Business article. In an interview about world hunger, David Beasley said that ultra-wealthy people could solve the problem with a fraction of their net worth. Using the richest man on Earth as an example, the U.N. WFP (World Food Programme) director said 2% of Elon Musk’s fortune would be enough. The Tesla CEO said he would donate if WFP had a plan. Beasley presented it on November 15.