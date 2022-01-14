This 1959 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Top V8 Muscle, Mysterious Condition

1959 was the year when Chevrolet Impala finally became a series of its own, as the GM brand decided to separate it from the Bel Air family once and for all.
This made perfect sense. Originally launched in 1958 as the top-of-the-line Bel Air version, the Impala rapidly became a hit, so Chevrolet just made the obvious call and turned it into a separate series.
The Impala adventure started with almost everything borrowed from the Bel Air, including the engine lineup. The car was therefore available with both six-cylinders and V8s, and the top unit was once again the 348 (5.7-liter). For the model year 1959, however, the 348 could be had in four different configurations rated at 280, 300, 315, and 335 horsepower, respectively.
The 1959 Impala that you’re looking at here was also born with a 348 under the hood, though right now, the engine comes in a rather mysterious condition.
So while the unit still appears to be there in the car, we know nothing about it. Does it start? Does it even turn over? Is this the original unit? These are all questions that the Craigslist seller should answer, especially because, at first glance, this 1959 Impala looks totally restorable.
Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t include too many specifics, and we don’t have a clue if any big parts are missing or not. Judging from the few photos published online, the car still appears to be solid and ready for a full restoration, but of course, any potential buyer should just go check the car in person.
The current price seems just fair, though. With the right fixes and a proper restoration, such a 1959 Impala could end up being worth quite a small fortune. The seller wants to get just $6,500 for the car, but as said, more information is absolutely needed to justify the price, especially when it comes to the condition of the engine.
