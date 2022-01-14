2021 Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunts Get Released, Which One Is Your Favorite?

In 2021, collectors from around the world were keen to get their hands on a Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt. By sheer luck, I managed to find one myself: the Honda Civic Type R. But that's about it. I've probably spent a few days all in all looking for these special Mainline items, and I could only track down one of them. But that's what makes them so special. If you don't care much about the hunt, you can always head on over to eBay and buy the whole set.
But you should be warned! While 15 regular Hot Wheels cars would set you back less than $50, you'll have to pay $599 for the STH models! But just think of how much these will be worth in 10 years from now! Some are more expensive than others, but if you're serious about this hobby, you know you've got to get them all. Whenever you go out shopping for these items, be sure to pay attention to details. If you want to spot a Super Treasure Hunt, look for the "TH" graphics, Real Rider wheels, and the Spectraflame paint.
With some cars, that will be easier than with others, and the first case of 2021 included a Nissan 300ZX STH. This car sported a darker shade of blue and the much nicer Real Rider wheels. If you're a rookie collector, you might not even notice the differences. Some sellers will charge you as much as $70 for one of these models! Moving on to the B Case, the car to look for is the Corvette Grand Sport Roadster.
Once again, the upgrades were quite subtle, but you can instantly tell the difference by looking at the paint job and the wheels. Don't be surprised if you'll have to pay $127 for this car alone. Next up, the Corvette C7 Z06 Convertible was quite difficult to spot out of the crowd. You just have to know your way around the Mainline series type of wheels. You'll see these cars selling for anywhere between $20 to $120.
Mattel introduced a second rotary car in the STH line-up, and this was probably the most challenging one to identify. The Mazda RX-3 STH is nearly identical to its more common sibling, but a keen eye will be able to spot the upgrades once again. The 2020 Shelby GT500 was already a cool car on its own, but it went up a step with the Spectraflame finish. This is one of the most sought-after 2021 STH cars, with prices going as high up as $210!
Porsche 356A Outlaw were up next, and both these cars looked pretty cool but not as cool as the 1968 Mercury Cougar. The standard version wasn't too bad either, but the new wheels make such a big difference here! Still, it's the Datsun that has the biggest price tag: how does $385 sound to you? Meanwhile, you can get the Mercury for $210 or two Porsches for the price of $500.
The M Case brought forth the Audi R8 STH, and if you're lucky enough, you might still find these in certain stores, forgotten on some shelf. The same goes for all the more recent models, which of course, include the 1949 Ford F1. Just remember to pay attention to the Real Rider wheels.
Gassers are always quite popular in the Hot Wheels community, so an STH version is bound to be successful as well. Both the wheels and the paint job on the rarer version are enough to make you want one. The last STH of 2021 was the Shelby Cobra 427, a diecast model that's almost 40 years old and still going strong.
