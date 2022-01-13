1965 Chevrolet Impala Fights to Get Back on the Road, Just Don’t Look Under the Hood

It’s hard to find something to hate on a ’65 Impala, and its sales are pretty much the living proof in this regard. The 1965 model ended up becoming one of the most successful Impalas ever released, as it managed to reach a sales target that seemed impossible at first.
The 1965 Impala, therefore, sold more than 1 million cars in just one year, with Chevrolet then trying (but failing) to maintain the strong sales through the end of the decade.
This obviously makes the 1965 Impala one of the models that diehard Chevy fans have always been drooling over, though it goes without saying it’s not easy to get your hands on one. Not if you what you’re aiming is mint condition, at least, as otherwise, there are plenty of project cars out there.
The ’65 Impala that we have here is one of the most solid, apparently ticking most of the boxes for a potential restoration process.
The body looks good without any signs of massive rust, and eBay seller golfduder says the vehicle runs and drives. However, there’s a chance it’s not suitable for long drives, as the Impala requires a full restoration.
We have no idea how much of this Impala is still original, but what we do know is the engine under the hood could make many walk away.
The car comes with a 250 (4.1-liter) six-cylinder unit, and of course, this isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. Many would rather pay more for a V8 model, though on the other hand, the good news this time is the six-cylinder is still running.
This Impala isn’t the subject of an online auction, as the seller listed the car at a fixed price. It’s not very cheap either, as the current asking price is $6,250, with the Make Offer button also enabled should someone be interested in another deal.
