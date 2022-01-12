All-Original 1961 Chevrolet Impala SS Is Dressed to Impress, Absolute Perfection

Back in 1961, the Impala was already a model whose popularity was on the rise, and Chevrolet obviously wanted to make the most of it. The GM brand, therefore, decided to introduce a new sportier version of the car that would specifically push the performance appetite of the Impala a step forward.
Launched as RPO 240 and officially called the Super Sport Equipment Package, the SS could be added to all models in exchange for a $53.80 fee. Needless to say, most people who went for the SS package ordered the V8 model, but on the other hand, there are also several six-cylinder SS units out there as well.
They’re quite rare, that’s true, as almost everybody fell in love with the V8 feel available on the Impala.
The 1961 SS that we have here, for example, was born with a 348 (5.7-liter) V8 paired with a 4-speed transmission. The same powertrain is still on the car, and we’re being told everything is running beautifully despite the age of the Impala.
In fact, as anyone can figure out in just a few seconds by browsing the photos in the gallery, this 1961 Impala SS is absolutely immaculate. eBay seller mattjones06 didn’t say anything about a potential restoration, though given how good the car looks, there’s a solid chance such a refresh has already been completed.
The car got a repaint in the ‘80s, but everything is still original, the seller says. And of course, everything is also in a mint condition, as this Impala looks just like a new car that’s now seeing the daylight for the very first time.
With just 27,800 miles (close to 45,000 km) on the clock, it goes without saying this Impala is a rare gem that any collector would be happy to own. As a result, the vehicle is priced accordingly, so if you’re one of those hoping to drive home in this Impala, be ready to spend no more, no less than $87,000.
