1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Rocks Matching-Numbers V8 Muscle, Needs Absolutely Nothing

More on this:

1 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala Already Received a Second Chance, Now a Perfect 10

2 All-Original 1965 Chevrolet Impala Looks All Sad, Solid V8 Muscle Under the Hood

3 1965 Chevy Impala With Cool, Twirled Side Exhaust Feels Recently Rediscovered

4 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Was Stored in a Barn with the Rear Exposed, Not Really That Bad

5 This 1961 Chevrolet Impala Claims It’s Dressed to Impress, Not Really