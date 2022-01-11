autoevolution
1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Rocks Matching-Numbers V8 Muscle, Needs Absolutely Nothing

11 Jan 2022, 22:00 UTC ·
Sales of the Impala skyrocketed during the ‘60s, and it was all thanks to a very clever approach that allowed Chevrolet to turn this model into a hit.
The GM brand wanted the Impala to hit the streets with a little something for everybody. The car was therefore offered with both six-cylinders and V8s, as the final goal was very clear: allow the Impala to be either a grocery-getter or a performance monster, all based on the engine under the hood.

Chevrolet’s commitment to the Impala lineup also guaranteed subtle refinements with every new model year, and in 1965, everything finally paid off. The 1965 Impala, therefore, became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units, and it all happened only 7 years after its debut.

What we have here is a very original taste of the 1965 Impala, and while the owner hasn’t said anything about a recent restoration, there’s a very good chance the car has received at least new paint.

It goes without saying this SS comes in a very solid shape, and at a quick look, it needs nothing if what you’re interested in is a beautiful example of the 1965 Impala family. If you’re a collector and your goal is owning a perfect 10 Impala, then some fixes might be required inside, though even so, your next investments would be pretty much come down to little TLC here and there.

The engine under the hood is a matching-numbers 327 (5.3-liter) that obviously runs perfectly. The odometer indicates around 89,000 miles (approximately 143,000 km), and of course, they are all original.

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the cheapest Impala you can find online, though it’s not the most expensive either. eBay seller gioh2121-9 won’t let the car go for less than $28,000, and if you want to see it in person, a plane ticket to New York is all you need.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

