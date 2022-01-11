2022 Honda Africa Twin Revealed, Comes With a Few Distinct Upgrades

Honda's 2022 Africa Twin has just been revealed, and it comes with a number of refinements. The model builds on the success of its predecessors and continues to offer a DCT and a manual version. The former comes with dedicated updates.
Both versions of the 2022 Africa Twin come with the same rear carrier that was on the Adventure Sports ES model. Honda has also decided to fit a shorter windshield to the same model to improve visibility.
The DCT version of the 2022 Africa Twin has received a program change for its shifting logic of the Dual Clutch Transmission. As Honda explained, it is meant to provide smoother shifting in lower gears.
Just like their previous versions with a color dashboard, the 2022 Honda Africa Twin has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility built in. Once you have experienced them, it is hard to go back to living without them.
The 2022 Honda Africa Twin is available in Pearl White for the Adventure Sports SE model, while the regular one can be had in Grand Prix Red. If you ask us, the 2018 "Tricolore" anniversary color scheme of the Africa Twin was the one to have. It was dropped after that model year, as it was an anniversary color scheme.
In the U.S., the 2022 Africa Twin has an MSRP of $14,399, while the DCT version starts at $15,199. The Adventure Sports SE model starts at $17,199, while the DCT version of the latter has an MSRP of $17,999.
But the updates to the Africa Twin range are not the only ones announced by Honda in its first release of this year, as the company has updated pricing information for some of its models. For example, the CBR1000RR can be had in Grand Prix Red and starts at an MSRP of $16,499, while the model with ABS starts at $16,799.
The Honda Rebel is now offered in Matte Silver (a new shade for 2022), but only on the 500-cc model, which starts at an MSRP of $6,299. Getting one with ABS means an extra $300, but we think it is worth it for the difference it can make in an emergency stop if a beginner or moderately-experienced rider is using it. Even experienced riders can benefit from ABS on a motorcycle if you ask us.
The Rebel also has a more affordable variant, starting at $4,599 in its 300-cc form. The latter can be had with ABS for $4,899, and we recommend getting that one instead of the most affordable version.
