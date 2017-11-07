autoevolution
 

Honda Unleashes 2018 CRF1000L2 Africa Twin Adventure Sports At EICMA

7 Nov 2017, 13:02 UTC ·
by
Honda has expanded its Africa Twin lineup with the unveiling of the 2018 CRF1000L2 Adventure Sports at the EICMA Show in Milan, which was introduced alongside an updated standard model. Both variants will reach American shores sometime next summer, and the new version will probably cost $2,000 more than the base version.
So, what’s with the new CRF1000L2 Africa Twin Adventure Sports? The Japanese bike manufacturer says it was built for even harsher terrain and to reinforce that, the bike comes with more ground clearance, increased suspension travel, more creature comforts, as well as a larger fuel tank (6.37 gallons) to extend its range.

It also has a standard larger sump guard and front light bars, as well as brushed-aluminum cowling panels, rear mudguard, larger fairing, taller windshield, heated grips, 12-volt socket, and an easily removable steel rack. Last but not least, the Adventure Sports also comes with a storage pocket on the rear right to keep your personal belongings or some tools inside.

General updates for the whole platform start with the 998 cc SOHC parallel-twin engine itself, which received a new airbox and redesigned exhaust internals to improve midrange response and sound. The balancer-shaft weighs 10.6 ounces less now, and the water pump is housed within the clutch casing, with the thermostat integrated into the cylinder head, all to improve ground clearance.

Also new for 2018 is a lithium-ion battery that weighs 5.1 lbs less than the standard lead-acid unit, and throttle-by-wire with individual riding modes and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system. The latter now features seven levels (up from three) to adapt to a wide variety of conditions.

Honda hasn’t revealed the color range for the standard Africa Twin yet, but it did mention the Adventure Sports will come in that special White/Blue/Red paint scheme. Pricing information is not available at the moment though.
