Touratech Adventure Accessory Giant Going Bankrupt

Adventure bikes are some of the best selling models in the past couple years, and you know how passionate ADV riders get when it comes to specific gear
and luggage solutions. But contrary to your expectations, German adventure accessory company Touratech appears to be heading down the bankruptcy road.
The bad news surfaced last Friday in Germany with the hugely popular motorcycle accessory manufacturer based in Niedereschach filing for insolvency and with the company’s press officer, Mr. Ingo Schorlemmer, making it public.
The announcement tells that Touratech
employees were informed by both the insolvency administrator and the executive board about the bad news. However, wages and salaries have been paid, and the initial phase of insolvency will be used to gain an overview of the economic situation of the company and to examine restructuring options.
Funnily enough, it is the adventure market growth and its demand that pushed the company into filing for bankruptcy. How is that possible, you ask?
Well, increased demand meant Touratech had to implement a new logistics center but for some reasons (probably being busy printing those 400+ page full-color catalogs) it delayed this operation which led to logistics and production issues. These, in turn, generated production and supply losses which ultimately led to the company’s insolvency.
For now, you shouldn’t worry too much as most Touratech distributors have announced they will continue business as usual and keep selling the company’s products until further notice.
Touratech AG was founded in 1990 by Herbert Schwarz and Jochen Schanz from the experiences gained by the two from many motorcycle trips around the world. From its humble beginnings around a coffee table, the company has grown over the years to become one of the world leaders in this sector today.
The company offers specific accessories for more than 42 motorcycle models along with helmets and complete moto clothing lines. Touratech equipped famous Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman in their epic adventure around the world. Also, globetrotters Michael Martin and Joe Pichler used its products among others.