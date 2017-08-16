autoevolution

Touratech Adventure Accessory Giant Going Bankrupt

16 Aug 2017, 13:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Adventure bikes are some of the best selling models in the past couple years, and you know how passionate ADV riders get when it comes to specific gear and luggage solutions. But contrary to your expectations, German adventure accessory company Touratech appears to be heading down the bankruptcy road.
6 photos
Touratech rear shock for Kawasaki KLR650Touratech exhaust pipe guard for Kawasaki KLR650Touratechoff-road pegs for Kawasaki KLR650Touratech headlight guard for Kawasaki KLR650Touratech rear shock for Kawasaki KLR650
The bad news surfaced last Friday in Germany with the hugely popular motorcycle accessory manufacturer based in Niedereschach filing for insolvency and with the company’s press officer, Mr. Ingo Schorlemmer, making it public.

The announcement tells that Touratech employees were informed by both the insolvency administrator and the executive board about the bad news. However, wages and salaries have been paid, and the initial phase of insolvency will be used to gain an overview of the economic situation of the company and to examine restructuring options.

Funnily enough, it is the adventure market growth and its demand that pushed the company into filing for bankruptcy. How is that possible, you ask?

Well, increased demand meant Touratech had to implement a new logistics center but for some reasons (probably being busy printing those 400+ page full-color catalogs) it delayed this operation which led to logistics and production issues. These, in turn, generated production and supply losses which ultimately led to the company’s insolvency.

For now, you shouldn’t worry too much as most Touratech distributors have announced they will continue business as usual and keep selling the company’s products until further notice.

Touratech AG was founded in 1990 by Herbert Schwarz and Jochen Schanz from the experiences gained by the two from many motorcycle trips around the world. From its humble beginnings around a coffee table, the company has grown over the years to become one of the world leaders in this sector today.

The company offers specific accessories for more than 42 motorcycle models along with helmets and complete moto clothing lines. Touratech equipped famous Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman in their epic adventure around the world. Also, globetrotters Michael Martin and Joe Pichler used its products among others.
Touratech bike accessories bike industry adventure
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed