2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Comes With Important Changes

7 Nov 2017, 9:40 UTC ·
by
The EICMA show is already rolling, and Ducati has unveiled yet another model - welcome the 2018 Multistrada 1260, which features more than just visual updates.
The new Italian adventure bike is powered by a new 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine that is Euro4 approved and offers lots of low-to-mid-range torque. Actually, 85 percent of the torque is available at 3,500 rpm, which is 18% higher compared to its predecessor.

The chassis of the Multistrada 1260 has been modded too, now coming with a longer swingarm, and a revised geometry up front. These add up for sharper handling and more stability when riding with a passenger and luggage.

Keeping everything in check is a new Ride-by-Wire system, the Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down, and the Bosch IMU inertial platform. The latter controls the Cornering ABS, the Ducati Cornering Lights, the Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, and the semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evolution system on the Multistrada 1260 S.

Both models come with cruise control, adjustable height rider seat, and Brembo brakes, while the S version adds a Bluetooth module, which activates the Ducati Multimedia System and can connect the motorcycle to a smartphone so you can easily answer incoming calls, see notifications, or play music.

The S version also adds full LED headlight, a 5-inch full color TFT instrument panel, and two other color setups besides the standard Ducati Red with grey and black. You can choose between Iceberg White with grey frame and gold rims, or Volcano Grey with grey frame and gold wheels.

The Multistrada 1260 comes with a new Hands-Free system for enhanced security and also offers long maintenance intervals. With an oil change required every 15,000 km and a "Desmo Service" every 30,000 km, Multistrada owners will be able to enjoy even the longest trips with full peace of mind.

