This 1961 Chevrolet Impala Claims It’s Dressed to Impress, Not Really

The 1961 model year was notable for the Impala lineup for several reasons, and one of them was the introduction of the bubble top design that everybody seemed to love.
The other was the introduction of the Super Sport Equipment Package, or the SS, which was available as an upgrade that cost only $53.80.
So it goes without saying the 1961 Impala has a special place in the hearts of many diehard Chevrolet fans, and this makes it one of the most sought-after classics out there.
The owner of the 1961 Impala that we have here claims their car is totally worth $12,000, even though, at further inspection, this is quite a bold claim.
First and foremost, this 1961 Impala comes without an engine and a transmission. It was born with a 283 (4.7-liter) V8 under the hood, but as said, this unit is long gone.
It’s not an SS, and it now exhibits several spots of rust. The Craigslist seller, however, claims the rust is mostly on the surface, as it hasn’t gone through just yet. Indeed, the body still appears to be fairly solid for a car this old, but everybody should just inspect this Impala more thoroughly before a potential purchase.
Born in California, this Impala is obviously missing many big parts, but once again, the seller claims “what’s missing is still being reproduced.”
Indeed, it’s not that hard to find the missing parts for a 1961 Impala, but this is also possible because the car isn’t that rare in the first place. This doesn’t make this bubble top less lovable, though, and at first glance, it appears to be totally restorable, especially if a correct engine can be found.
The asking price, however, isn’t at all good news. Parked in Wildomar, California, this 1961 Chevrolet Impala can be yours today if you’re ready to pay no more, no less than $12,000.
