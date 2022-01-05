This 1963 Chevrolet Impala Hopes to Impress With a V8 Surprise Under the Hood

Just like its predecessor, the 1963 Chevrolet Impala was supposed to offer both economical and performance-oriented engine options.
The GM brand therefore retained the mix of six-cylinders and V8s, so the Impala was offered as standard with either a 230 (3.7-liter) or a 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire.
But as said, buyers interested in a boost of performance had plenty of other options to choose from. First in the queue was the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block, which for this model year was available with either 250 or 300 horsepower.
But the icing on the cake was none other than the famous 409 (6.7-liter) Turbo-Fire, this time offered in three different configurations. The top-of-the-line version produced 425 horsepower.
The Impala that we have here no longer has the original engine under the hood, as it’s now fitted with a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 that’s still running properly. eBay seller smj00255 says the engine has already been rebuilt, but otherwise, the Impala requires several fixes, especially on the floors.
As you can easily figure out with a quick look at the photos in the gallery, this ’63 Impala is a project car in all regards, so it still needs plenty of work before it becomes the shiny classic many are dreaming about.
Worth emphasizing is the original engine is missing, so restoring this Impala to factory specs would certainly be quite a challenge. If anything, going for a restomod looks like the more obvious choice, especially given another working engine is already available.
The bad news for those who hoped to get this car cheap is that plenty of people seems to be interested in it. The online auction has already received over 10 bids in just a few hours online, and the top offer right now exceeds $10,000. The reserve, however, is yet to be unlocked.
