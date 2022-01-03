Super-Rare 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes Anniversary Paint, Bad News Under the Hood

Born in 1958, the Impala eventually became one of Chevrolet’s flagship products during the ‘60s. As a result, sales of this nameplate reached record levels in the middle of the decade, when the Impala grew into the first car in the States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year.
The GM brand knew from the very beginning the Impala was supposed to be a hit. This is why in 1962, Chevrolet picked the Impala SS to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary. And the way the carmaker decided to do the whole thing turned this special-edition 1962 Impala SS into one of the rarest ever produced.
The anniversary model came with a special gold finish, and Chevrolet ended up building only approximately 325 units for this model year (some sources indicate the output actually counted 324 units, but either way, it’s pretty clear this was a very rare car).
Finding one in mint condition is, therefore, quite a challenge these days, though, on the other hand, project cars still flexing the original Gold Anniversary finish keep showing up every once in a while.
This 1962 Impala SS, for example, is one of the over 300 models born with the anniversary paint. On the other hand, it’s pretty easy to figure out the car has been having a hard time lately, so it comes with rust in the usual places, including on the floors and in the trunk.
The body looks solid despite all these problems, but the really bad news is the original V8 is long gone. This means restoring the car to factory specifications is much harder, and of course, it’d be a shame to use such a rare model for a restomod.
The no-reserve auction started by eBay seller gahen-33 (who has 0 feedback, so you’d better inspect the listing thoroughly) is currently underway, with the top bid getting close to $1,000. Of course, the price will increase substantially in the coming days, as more people come across this rare Impala.
