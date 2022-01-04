This 1967 Chevrolet Impala Needs a Big-Block V8 to Unleash Its Full Potential

Like many other projects cars out there, the 1967 Chevrolet Impala you’re looking at right here comes without an engine and a transmission.
And while for many people, this could be awful news making them walk away, for others, it’s actually the perfect opportunity to buy an iconic model at a lower price.
At first glance, this 1967 Impala looks to be a pretty cool candidate for a restomod, though it goes without saying it’ll require plenty of work to return on the road.
The car comes with rust in the usual places, including on the floors and in the trunk, so if you’re not prepared for some patching work, you’d better look elsewhere.
The photos are worth a thousand words, and they clearly reveal the condition of this Impala. But on the other hand, while it’s pretty clear this is a challenging project, the worst news concerns the engine and the transmission.
This Impala no longer has any of these, so if you are thinking of restoring it to factory specifications, this will certainly be a major challenge.
The 1967 Impala was offered as standard with a 250 six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower, while the base V8 was the already famous 283 (4.7-liter) rated at 195 horsepower. On the other hand, the car could be had with various more powerful V8s, including a Turbo-Fire 327 (5.3-liter) with 275 horsepower.
The car was available with two big-block options, namely the Turbo-Jet 396 (6.4-liter) with 325 horsepower and the almighty 427 (7.0-liter) with 385 horsepower. It goes without saying a 427 would fit this Impala like a glove, as it’s the best choice for anyone looking to unleash the performance side of the Impala.
As expected, this Chevy doesn’t cost a fortune, and the top bid at the time of writing is just $2,000. With a little more than 5 days left until jacksteel11’s no-reserve auction comes to an end, the price of the car is unlikely to go up too much, especially considering the challenging condition it’s currently in.
