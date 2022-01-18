1959 Chevrolet Impala Sports an Odd Custom Look, Welcome LS Engine Upgrade

1959 was the year when the Chevrolet Impala finally became a series of its own after a very successful debut as the top-of-the-line Bel Air for MY 1958.
Sales of the Impala, however, were already on the rise, and it was very clear this new nameplate was going to be one of the most successful Chevrolet models of the next decade.
Needless to say, an all-original 1959 Chevrolet Impala flexing a mint condition, no matter if the vehicle has already been restored or not, is worth quite a small fortune.
But eBay seller 48-chevy wanted a 1959 Impala like no other, so they customized the car with several styling upgrades and a welcome engine swap.
Since beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we won’t talk too much about the styling choices for this custom 1959 Impala, so let’s focus on the engine under the hood.
The car now comes with a 5.3-liter (327) LS unit, and the seller explains everything is starting and running just perfectly. Unfortunately, no information has been shared on the original unit, so we have no clue if the car was born with a six-cylinder engine or a V8.
The 1959 Impala was offered with several V8 choices, starting with the standard Turbo-Fire 283 (4.7-liter), developing 185 horsepower, and ending with the 348 (5.7-liter) available in four different configurations. The top unit was the Super Turbo-Thrust introduced late in 1959 and which was rated at no more, no less than 335 horsepower.
Clearly, this odd-looking 1959 Chevrolet Impala was supposed to impress with its custom looks, though it remains to be seen if anyone is willing to pay $10,000 for this one-of-a-kind treatment. No bids have been received so far, but the seller has set an ambitious Buy It Now price of no less than $51,000.
If you want to see the car in person, it’s parked in Evansville, Wyoming.
