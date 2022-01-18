First Google Maps Update of the Year Launches on iPhone and CarPlay

Google has just released the very first update of the year for the iOS version of Google Maps. In other words, iPhone and CarPlay users can download Google Maps version 6.1 from the App Store right now, though once again, a changelog is missing.
First things first.
Google Maps is right now one of the most popular navigation apps on CarPlay, despite Apple obviously insisting on Apple Maps. The number of users sticking with Apple Maps is also on the rise, which more or less makes sense given this is the native navigation solution on iPhone, but on the other hand, Google Maps continues to be the preferred choice in many non-U.S. regions.
Updates are obviously playing a key role in the overall experience with Google Maps, though Google almost never shares a detailed changelog to tell us what’s new in the new releases.
The recently launched version 6.1, which is the first Google Maps update of the year, seems to suggest there may be something big in there, especially as the previous build was 5.88. The version increase is therefore rather substantial, so we’ll just have to dissect the app on our own to figure out what’s new.
In the meantime, there’s a good chance Google has included additional polishing for Google Maps on iOS 15.
The experience with the navigation app on this latest iOS version has been far from polished, mostly due to compatibility problems. Users reported all kinds of problems, including lost GPS connectivity and app crashes in the middle of the drive, so hopefully, version 6.1 comes with additional polishing on this front.
It goes without saying everybody is recommended to download and install the new Google Maps version as soon as possible, no matter if they run the app on an iPhone or on CarPlay. Version 6.1 is available on the App Store via this link.
