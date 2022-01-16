1964 Chevrolet Impala Waiting for Restoration in Someone’s Yard Needs Another Chance

The 1964 Impala debuted with no radical changes, and this made perfect sense considering Chevrolet was already giving the finishing touches to a new full generation due in 1965.
In terms of changes, the car was available with the same units as the previous model year. The GM brand also decided to stick with its original approach regarding the SS and continued to allow customers to fit this particular model even with a six-cylinder unit.
The 1964 Chevrolet Impala that we have here isn’t an SS, but on the other hand, it’s a restoration candidate that’s still looking for someone to bring it back to the road.
As you can easily figure out from the photo gallery, this Impala comes in a rather rough condition, and there’s a chance it’s been sitting for a long time waiting for a restoration. The current owner of the car explains on Craigslist this Impala was supposed to receive a full overhaul, but due to the lack of time, they’re now searching for someone else to do the whole thing.
Very little information has been provided on the current condition of the car, but it’s pretty clear it’ll require a lot of metalwork.
Nothing has been said about the interior, and the seller explains there are lots of extra parts to help with the restoration.
As for the engine, it just looks like this Impala lost its original coolness. The unit in charge of moving the car is a 350 (5.7-liter) V8, which obviously isn’t the factory engine given the 1964 Impala wasn’t offered with such an option. The V8 is paired with an automatic transmission.
The Craigslist seller still believes this Impala is totally worth a full restoration, and this is why they’re not selling it cheap. The asking price is $3,500, and you can see the vehicle in person in Detroit.
