See This 1924 Ford Model T Runabout Come Back to Life After Years in Storage

With a whopping 15 million units sold from 1908 to 1927, the Ford Model T is anything but rare. However, you don't see too many of them nowadays. Granted, some got lost on the way, but most of them are being kept in storage. Simply because it's not the kind of car you can use as a daily driver.
So whenever one of these old Fords comes out of storage to take a drive or simply rev its engine, I get excited. I know, it's not the prettiest nor the fastest classic out there, but I love the fact that I can still see them spin their old four-cylinder mills. Because we're talking about one of the most influential and innovative automobiles of the 20th century.
Thanks to YouTube's "IowaClassicCars," we can see an old "tin Lizzie" come back to life after many years in storage. A 1924 model, this T has been in the same family for about 50 years. But it's been sitting long enough to gather dust and for the old four-cylinder to stop working.
But the engine comes back to life with a bit of love and attention, which is fantastic given that it's almost 100 years old. Yes, this Model T still has a numbers-matching unit. And the owner suspects that the paint is either original or a very, very old repaint. Naturally, it's finished in black, as part of Ford's iconic color policy known as "any color so long as it is black."
If you're not familiar with the Model T, all cars produced from 1908 to 1927 were fitted with a 177-cubic-inch (2.9-liter) four-cylinder engine and two-speed planetary gear transmission. The four-banger was rated at 20 horsepower and pushed the Model T, depending on body configuration and weight, toward a top speed of 42 mph (68 kph).
An interesting fact about this engine is that Ford kept it in production for replacement needs and stationary and marine applications until 1941, 14 years after the Model T was discontinued.
This specific car was part of the fourth generation, produced from 1923 to 1925. Ford made minor changes to the car overall, but the hood became wider and taller. Almost two million Model Ts were sold in 1924.
Unfortunately, there's no driving footage of this Model T Runabout, but it's still a cool and informative video about how you can fix one that's been sitting for too long. Check it out below.
