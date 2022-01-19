1966 Pontiac GTO Stored for 30 Years Reveals Unbelievable Mileage, Full Service History

Pontiac produced close to 97,000 GTOs for the model year 1966, and needless to say, the hardtop was the most common choice. It accounted for over 73,700 GTOs built this year, followed at a huge distance by the convertible with nearly 12,800 units.
The coupe, on the other hand, was the hardest to find (and it still is today), as Pontiac manufactured only approximately 10,300 GTOs with this body style.
The beautiful example that we have here was obviously born as a hardtop, and today, after more than 56 years since it finally rolled off the assembly lines, it comes in a rather impressive condition.
There’s so much to like on this Pontiac GTO that it’s nearly impossible to find the right place to start.
First and foremost, let’s discuss the current condition of the car. The photos published on eBay by seller romanchariotcars indicates the Pontiac GTO isn’t a perfect 10, but it shouldn’t be too hard to bring it really close to this with the right fixes.
There’s no rust on this GTO, and this is quite surprising given the car has been stored for no less than 30 years in the same spot. The seller says it’s a barn find, and if this is true, then whoever took care of this Pontiac GTO knew exactly what they were doing.
The 389 (6.3-liter) V8 under the hood is still the original one, and it’s paired with the factory transmission that has already been rebuilt. The GTO also comes with a new water pump, a new battery, and fresh brakes, so the vehicle is ready to roll.
But the greatest thing about this GTO is the mileage. The odometer indicates only 26,000 miles (close to 42,000 km), and the seller says they’re all original, and they have the full service history to prove it.
The bidding for this GTO is supposed to come to an end in less than one day, and at the time of writing, the top offer is a little over $34,000.
