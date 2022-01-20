2024 Ford Mustang Rendering Gives Us First Look at the Next-Gen Muscle Car

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is still a mystery as of early 2022, but the upcoming pony car has already hit public roads with a camouflaged production body. And it took only a few days for the first rendering based on spy shots to surface the Interwebz.
Designed by "Ace" of ModernMuscleCars and first showcased on the Mustang7G forums, the rendering gives us an early look at the upcoming Mustang. Sure, it's difficult to accurately predict the styling cues adorning a heavily camouflaged car, but this digital rendition takes a safe approach by following recent changes that FoMoCo made to its global design language.
It's far from wild and retains many details from the outgoing Mustang S550, which might very well be the path Ford has followed for the redesign. And needless to say, the S650 will most likely break cover with sharper headlamps, a larger front grille, and a more aggressive design overall.
And you can definitely look forward to a muscular hood and beefed-up rear haunches (though I wouldn't hold my breath for the Ferrari-inspired upper rear fenders we can see here).
Originally rumored to go into production in 2020, the seventh-generation Mustang has been pushed back to 2023. Expect the global debut to occur in the first quarter of 2023 and production to commence just in time for the 2024 model year.
"What will happen under the hood?" is obviously the biggest question on everyone's minds right now and the simple answer is that the S650 Mustang will still feature turbocharged four-cylinder and naturally aspirated V8 power. However, this generation should also mark the arrival of the first-ever hybrid Mustang.
It remains to be seen if Ford will take Chevrolet's route with the Corvette and add electric motors to higher-performance variants of the Mustang, but the iconic pony will definitely get batteries and a charging port during its seventh stint on the market. More details should become available as the next-gen Mustang continues to be tested.
Meanwhile, let me know what you think about this rendering in the comments box. Is it too similar to the outgoing model? Should Ford go with a wilder design?
