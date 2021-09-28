2022 Ford F-150 Raptor R Expected to Roll Out Later in the Model Year

3 2011 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Goes Drag Racing, Can Old Dogs Learn New Tricks?

When the Ford Motor Company redesigned the SVT Raptor into the Raptor, the bigwigs in Dearborn took the decision to switch from V8 power to six cylinders. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 isn’t a bad engine per se, but nevertheless, many peeps would like to hear the burble of a V8. 31 photos



Ram, however, will have to step up its game for the 2022 model year because the F-150 will gain a brand-new halo in the guise of the Raptor R. According to



Named after the F-150 SVT Raptor R Baja 1000 race truck, the newcomer will feature the 5.2-liter Predator engine that FoMoCo premiered in the Shelby GT500. In the pony turned muscle car, the cross-plane crankshaft V8 derived from the flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the Shelby GT350 develops 760 horsepower at 7,300 revs and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) at 5,000 rpm.



It remains to be seen if this output will be mirrored by the



Somewhat curiously for would-be owners, the Blue Oval redesigned the Raptor this year with the very same powerplant and the very same output as the 2017 to 2020 model. That raised a few eyebrows, and Fiat Chrysler had a field day trolling the second-largest U.S. automaker with the 1500 TRX.

