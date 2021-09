2022 Ford F-150 Raptor R Expected to Roll Out Later in the Model Year

Somewhat curiously for would-be owners, the Blue Oval redesigned the Raptor this year with the very same powerplant and the very same output as the 2017 to 2020 model. That raised a few eyebrows, and Fiat Chrysler had a field day trolling the second-largest U.S. automaker with the 1500 TRX.Ram, however, will have to step up its game for the 2022 model year because the F-150 will gain a brand-new halo in the guise of the Raptor R. According to Ford Authority ’s insiders, the supercharged V8-engined pickup truck “isn’t slated to arrive until later next year,” most probably because there’s plenty more stuff remaining to sort out in terms of research and development.Named after the F-150 SVT Raptor R Baja 1000 race truck, the newcomer will feature the 5.2-liter Predator engine that FoMoCo premiered in the Shelby GT500. In the pony turned muscle car, the cross-plane crankshaft V8 derived from the flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the Shelby GT350 develops 760 horsepower at 7,300 revs and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) at 5,000 rpm.It remains to be seen if this output will be mirrored by the Raptor R , but nevertheless, it’s worth mentioning that Fiat Chrysler’s Hellcat V8 develops more torque (650 pound-feet/881 Nm) lower in the rev range (4,800 rpm).It’s also very probable that Ford will charge a hefty premium over the V6-engined Raptor, and heaven knows what kind of markups the dealers will slap on top of the recommended price. As a brief refresher, the 2021 model year Raptor kicks off at $64,145 sans taxes while the TRX starts at $70,425.