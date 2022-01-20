Ford Bronco Everglades Trades Florida for Frozen Wilderness, Goes Playing in the Snow

Last fall, Mike Levine, Ford North America’s Product Communications Director, officially confirmed the introduction of the Bronco Everglades this summer.
Fast-forward to present day, or to January 19 to be more precise, and the same exec took to social media to put the spotlight on the 4x4 once more. Named after the eponymous region in Florida, the Ford Bronco Everglades is currently undergoing winter testing.
Levine said that the off-roader was taken to the “notorious snow drift spot in the mountains above Death Valley for some winter trail testing, aka Mr. Plow test,” sharing at the same time two pics of a prototype, dressed in camouflage, and surrounded by the white stuff.
Naturally, the snow posed no threat to the Bronco Everglades, which is more than ready to tackle all sorts of arduous terrains thanks to its upgrades over the normal versions. These include, among others, big 35-inch tires, a snorkel mounted on the right side, and a winch in the front bumper, with wired remote, that should be enough to free it from most sticky and slippery situations, albeit probably at the expense of the adaptive cruise control.
The Blue Oval’s off-road-ready variant of the Bronco, with enhanced features, will be introduced this summer, as we already mentioned. Details surrounding its powertrain(s) remain a well-preserved secret, though it could get four- and six-pot mills, with emphasis on the latter. The 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost is good for 330 hp and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque, and the 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost, which could join the family, brings 300 hp and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) to the party.
In addition to the Everglades, Ford is also working on the Bronco Raptor. It too will debut later this year and might pack the same engine as the F-150 Raptor, namely a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, rated at 450 hp and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm).
