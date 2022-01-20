Choose a Digital Grocery Getting Hero: Ford Mondeo Estate or VW Lamando Variant

Although we are 99% sure these models will not leave China, the all-new Ford Mondeo and Volkswagen Lamando L have naturally kept the global headlines. And for good reasons.
The former is a sibling from a Ford mother and Changan father to Europe’s Mondeo and America’s Fusion. While the U.S. version has already bit the dust, not much can be done for the Old Continent either, as it’s almost ready to pack its bags and head down to automotive Valhalla as well.
This is, considering the Chinese Mondeo that borrows styling cues from Evos mid-size crossover, quite a shame. Over in Volkswagen’s backyard, the oddly-named Lamando L is a four-door coupe about the same size as a Jetta. But, somehow, it manages to look better – mostly thanks to mixing the MQB Evo platform with styling traits premiered by the ID range.
Naturally, both models have quickly become the darlings of automotive virtual artists. One CGI expert envisioned a cool Mondeo Coupe as an improbable Capri revival. And now Brazil-based virtual artist Kleber Silva, better known as kdesignag on social media, is firmly focused on both revelations stemming from China. With a station wagon twist.
We know that coupes, sedans, and station wagons are now fighting a losing war against crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. But they should be given the virtual honor of not going down without throwing a couple of punches. And these two certainly have what it takes.
Too bad they will forever remain just wishful thinking. Especially since both look decidedly OEM. The CGI expert has released them back-to-back on social media, so we could not help but put them side-by-side for a quick digital comparison.
Thus, let’s have a staring contest and decide our grocery-getting favorite. Will it be the large and hip Ford Mondeo Estate? Or do you favor the Skoda Octavia Combi-based Volkswagen Lamando Variant some more?
