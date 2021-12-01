2022 Lincoln Aviator Now Offered With Jet Package, Looks Better This Way

Lincoln has presented the Jet appearance package for its 2022 Aviator. It is inspired by the Monochromatic Reserve package offered by the brand for its SUV lineup, and it is a way to personalize the new three-row SUV from the American brand.
As you have probably figured out by now, the Jet package offered for the 2022 Lincoln Aviator is the brand's way of offering blacked-out ornaments for its latest model, along with a set of 22-inch wheels. The latter are also painted in a glossy shade of black, so they provide a dramatic look for the SUV.
On top of the 22-inch wheels that are painted black, customers get black roof rails, a black lower fascia, body-colored lower cladding and wheel lip moldings, black skull caps, and a blacked-out Lincoln grille.
Lincoln has decided to only offer this package with four color options, which means that the Jet package can only be had with the Pristine White, Silver Radiance, Burgundy Velvet, and Infinite Black colors for the three-row SUV.
According to the manufacturer, the new package will be available "early next year" on the Aviator Reserve Series, so this will be a limited affair.
Unfortunately, Lincoln has not specified the price of the new package offered with the 2022 Aviator SUV. The Monochromatic package was first rolled out on the Lincoln Navigator and then offered on the rest of the SUV lineup from Lincoln starting summer 2020.
At the time, the Monochromatic package involved black-painted wheels, a new grille color, monochromatic side mirror caps, and monochromatic lower body cladding. Unlike the Jet appearance package, the Monochromatic one involved painting the grille and the rest of the elements mentioned above in the vehicle's body color.
The Monochromatic package was only available for the Aviator, Corsair, Nautilus, and Navigator models, which could only be ordered with a limited selection of colors. Among them were Pristine White, Infinite Black, Asher Gray, or Ceramic Pearl, but not all five models could be specified with any of the mentioned colors and the Monochromatic package at that time.
