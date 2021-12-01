Custom Honda XBR500 “Anaconda” Is the Portrayal of Madness on Two Wheels

5 Harley-Davidson Rocker Is a Soft Blue Custom, Still Looks Fresh Despite Being Old

Following the installation of a bespoke tan leather saddle, the RSS pros moved on to the cockpit, where they’ve fitted Motogadget instrumentation and a new handlebar. The latter sports high-grade rubber grips, fresh switches, and Beringer levers, while the final touches come in the forms of Kellermann blinkers and a yellow-tinted headlamp. According to Renard, this conversion can be replicated for anyone who's willing to spend a healthy €17,000 ($19,300 at current exchange rates). The Estonian capital city of Tallinn is known for its rich history and beautiful architecture, but it probably isn’t the first place where you’d look for a top-tier motorcycle customization enterprise. Contrary to this presumption, Tallinn is actually home to one of Europe’s most reputable workshops, namely Andres Uibomäe’s Renard Speed Shop.Just over a decade ago, these folks stunned the public with what they refer to as the “Renard Grand Tourer” – a hand-crafted masterpiece that looks as if it hails from the sci-fi realm. Sporting carbon composite monocoque bodywork and Guzzi -bred V-twin muscle, this otherworldly head-turner made it clear that Andres and his crew weren’t playing around!As of 2014, the firm had already sold multiple tailor-made GTs to customers worldwide, so their attention started shifting toward other endeavors. They went on to forge a myriad of bespoke jewels in the coming years, some of which were featured on these very pages.A little while back, my colleague introduced you to a fascinating BMW R 1250 R infused with futuristic vibes, and we noticed you folks were rather stoked about it. Thus, we're inclined to think that another coverage of Renard’s work is in order, though there’s absolutely no similarity between the aforementioned Beemer and this bonkers Honda XBR500.Dubbed “Anaconda,” the entity pictured above is based on a 1988 variant of Honda ’s family, which saw its factory outfit deleted upon delivery. Starting with the powertrain adjustments, Uibomäe’s specialists busied themselves with manufacturing a unique steel casing to accommodate an aftermarket air filter.The inhaler is mated to a TM40-6 Flatslide carburetor from Mikuni’s catalog, and they’re complemented by pie-cut exhaust headers that terminate in a SuperTrapp muffler. A Yoshimura sticker was added to either confuse or amuse the audience, while the stock swingarm has been discarded in favor of a slender substitute developed in-house.This piece of hardware is gripped by an SWM’s Marzocchi shock absorbers, but the Estonians decided to retain the XBR’s original forks. However, the same can’t be said for the front brake calipers, because they’ve been replaced by six-piston Beringer items, with the whole shebang sitting on a classic Gold Wing’s repurposed front wheel.As far as Anaconda ’s bodywork is concerned, the first thing you’ll notice is a snazzy gas tank that hails from an old Cagiva. Jarmo Nuutre of One-Eyed Morse Kustoms was tasked with applying those wild graphics, and a vintage Jawa's front fender has been transplanted onto the bike’s rear end.Following the installation of a bespoke tan leather saddle, the RSS pros moved on to the cockpit, where they’ve fitted Motogadget instrumentation and a new handlebar. The latter sports high-grade rubber grips, fresh switches, and Beringer levers, while the final touches come in the forms of Kellermann blinkers and a yellow-tinted headlamp. According to Renard, this conversion can be replicated for anyone who's willing to spend a healthy €17,000 ($19,300 at current exchange rates).