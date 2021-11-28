4 LT1-Swapped '66 Chevy Nova Has Alternate Subaru Look If Real Build's Not Enough

1 Skinny Guy Is Anything but Your Grandpa's Truck Camper: Fits Nearly Any Pickup Bed

More on this:

Don’t forget to breathe while you browse through that photo gallery, okay?

“Cikula” Used to Be a Honda NX650 Dominator, Then Aftermarket Sorcery Happened





At that point, the machine’s potential started to gain recognition among custom motorcycle builders, who appreciated the sheer amount of flexibility it offered. As people’s interest in bespoke two-wheelers surged over the years, so did this creature’s popularity, and it wasn’t long before the NX650 became a household name for workshops across the Old Continent.



Nowadays, Dominator-based entities are a fairly commonplace, taking the form of just about anything from rugged scramblers to classy cafe racers. Since the bike’s construction leaves plenty of room for customization, craftsmen tend to go pretty wild whenever they work on an NX650, which is precisely how the co-owners of Earth Motorcycles chose to approach a 1991 model.







You wouldn’t be able to tell at first glance, but the reworked



With these goodies in place, the whole shebang was vapor-blasted and put back together using stainless-steel fasteners. A premium DNA inhaler was then added to bring about optimal airflow, while the standard exhaust system was replaced with ceramic-coated headers and a shiny aftermarket muffler. Furthermore, the NX650’s gearbox has also been revised, and it's linked to the rear wheel via a modern drive chain and high-grade sprockets.







It supports a discrete mounting point where one can attach a removable license plate holder, along with a perforated leather saddle that’s been upholstered in-house. Northward, you will find a slim fuel tank sitting above the Dominator’s relocated electrics, while Daytona instrumentation and a wide handlebar can be seen adorning the cockpit. The latter comes equipped with restored levers, Motone switches and a snazzy pair of Domino grips.



We’ve saved the best thing for last, and it comes in the form of a dual LED headlight setup that makes this NX650 look like an evil robot, protruding through what used to be an old bike’s fender. Lastly, its plain attire was wrapped in a glossy layer of blue paintwork, and the frame has been powder-coated for contrast. When Earth Motorcycles’ venture finally reached completion, this slender was nicknamed “ Due to weak sales, the NX650 Dominator was withdrawn from the U.S. market back in 1990, but its presence continued to flourish on the other side of the big pond. Having proven itself as a competent commuter to European buyers, Honda ’s dual-sport fiend stayed in production for a total of fifteen years, with the final units leaving the factory in 2003.At that point, the machine’s potential started to gain recognition among custom motorcycle builders, who appreciated the sheer amount of flexibility it offered. As people’s interest in bespoke two-wheelers surged over the years, so did this creature’s popularity, and it wasn’t long before the NX650 became a household name for workshops across the Old Continent.Nowadays, Dominator-based entities are a fairly commonplace, taking the form of just about anything from rugged scramblers to classy cafe racers. Since the bike’s construction leaves plenty of room for customization, craftsmen tend to go pretty wild whenever they work on an NX650, which is precisely how the co-owners of Earth Motorcycles chose to approach a 1991 model.Aleš Tomis and Vladimir Dinga operate in a quiet Slovakian town located near the Czech border, far away from the hustle-and-bustle of larger cities like Bratislava or Košice. With mundane distractions kept at a minimum, these folks are able to truly immerse themselves in each and every project, transforming any donor that crosses their doorstep into a sight to behold.You wouldn’t be able to tell at first glance, but the reworked Dominator we’re about to examine was actually built on a modest budget. For starters, the Slovaks deemed it necessary to breathe new life into the specimen’s 644cc single-cylinder power source, so they began by honoring its Keihin carburetor with an ultrasonic scrub. The following step demanded the installation of an m-Unit control module from Motogadget and a higher-spec oil filter, along with fresh piston rings, seals and gaskets.With these goodies in place, the whole shebang was vapor-blasted and put back together using stainless-steel fasteners. A premium DNA inhaler was then added to bring about optimal airflow, while the standard exhaust system was replaced with ceramic-coated headers and a shiny aftermarket muffler. Furthermore, the NX650’s gearbox has also been revised, and it's linked to the rear wheel via a modern drive chain and high-grade sprockets.Next, the Earth Motorcycles duo moved on to the creature’s chassis. Its suspension units got treated to an invigorating makeover, as did the front brake mechanism, which was fitted with a youthful disc and new pads. Aleš and Vladimir had the donor’s wheels revamped using chromed spokes, along with a 19-inch front rim and all-terrain Mitas E-07 rubber. Moving on to the cosmetics, EM’s moto doctors deleted the stock subframe in favor of a handmade alternative with built-in LED taillights from Highsider.It supports a discrete mounting point where one can attach a removable license plate holder, along with a perforated leather saddle that’s been upholstered in-house. Northward, you will find a slim fuel tank sitting above the Dominator’s relocated electrics, while Daytona instrumentation and a wide handlebar can be seen adorning the cockpit. The latter comes equipped with restored levers, Motone switches and a snazzy pair of Domino grips.We’ve saved the best thing for last, and it comes in the form of a dual LED headlight setup that makes this NX650 look like an evil robot, protruding through what used to be an old bike’s fender. Lastly, its plain attire was wrapped in a glossy layer of blue paintwork, and the frame has been powder-coated for contrast. When Earth Motorcycles’ venture finally reached completion, this slender was nicknamed “ Cikula ,” which translates to “cycle” in English.