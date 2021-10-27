Indian Opens the Floodgates to No Limits Custom Building for IRF 2022

For those of you out of the loop, the acronym IRF stands for Indian Riders Fest. That would be a massive gathering of riders from 30 European countries, which in the summer of 2022 will flock to the Czech town of Ceské Budejovice to take part in the manifestations there.
Aside from joy and fun, the event is the perfect venue for custom builders from across the continent to showcase their masterpieces. In fact, Indian encourages this type of display, and announced it is running a custom Indian competition open to all those willing to attend, with the only limits being the “designer’s imagination and engineering skills.”
There are six classes custom builds can be enlisted in, namely Indian Scout / Bobber, Bagger 23″, 2022 Indian Chief, Indian Thunderstroke 111 – 116, Indian FTR Flat Track Style Scrambler, and Custom paint / Airbrush Master.
All that the American bike maker is asking is for the builds to presented be in working order, “rideable, and should preferably be road legal in the European Union, or at least the country of original registration.” Each class will have its winner, but there will of course be a Best in Show title awarded by a panel of international jurors.
“The contest is committed to showcasing the talent of young, rising talent and the wild creativity of experienced custom creators,” said Indian in a statement.
“All entries are welcome with creativity encouraged for entirely transformed bikes, insane custom motorcycle concepts, unusual design projects, or spectacular masterpieces.”
Aside from the display of custom builds, IRF will be home to a number of other events. They include the presence of an official Indian demo fleet, a chance to win an Indian Chieftain Limited, a 25 km (15.5 miles) ride, and even glamping opportunities.
IRF 2022 is scheduled to take place from June 10th to 12th. Those willing to attend the custom competition will have to fill out a form first - full details here.
