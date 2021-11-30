Spacecraft Hits Speeds That Could Make the Earth-Moon Distance an Under-One-Hour Trip

5 Custom BMW R 18 Wrapped in Gunmetal Grey Ditches the Retro Style, Goes for Sci-Fi Look

4 BMW R 18 Becomes "The Wal", a Wild Beast With a Mad Max Style

3 “Cikula” Used to Be a Honda NX650 Dominator, Then Aftermarket Sorcery Happened

2 CGI-Slammed, Widebody Ford Pinto Wants to Be the Little Winged Classic That Could

More on this:

Custom BMW R 18 “Sport Edition” Waves Goodbye to Loathed Fishtail Pipework

In all fairness, we think the House of Munich can definitely learn a thing or two from this bespoke stunner. 9 photos



This unforgiving force reaches the bike’s driveshaft by means of a claw-shifted six-speed transmission, leading to a top speed of 110 mph (177 kph). All things considered, the R 18 is rather brilliant on a mechanical level, but its aesthetics could really benefit from the removal of those obnoxious fishtail mufflers. Thankfully, the Frenchmen over at FCR Original decided to address this issue, and their mouth-watering overhaul goes far beyond plumbing!



If you happen to recall our previous coverages concerning this workshop’s custom ventures, we bet you’re aching to learn what they’ve accomplished this time around, so let’s dive straight in. First of all, the mere fact that







Their rims were then enveloped in a grippy set of Road 5 GT tires developed by Michelin, and those are flanked by bespoke aluminum fenders on both ends. After they’ve replaced the stock handlebar with a leaner bolt-on item, the FCR team also deleted the original brake and clutch master cylinders to make way for Beringer alternatives. With these goodies in place, Guillemot’s specialists proceeded to install an Alcantara saddle that looks as if it hovers above the framework, reminding us about those Denfeld seats from the sixties.



To round it all out, they wrapped the bodywork in a handsome silver finish, while everything else has been painted black for contrast. FCR Original’s conversion was aptly nicknamed “Sport Edition,” and it can be replicated for anyone who wishes to garnish their R 18 with a good bit of custom flair. The price will be disclosed upon request, so head over to the firm’s Although some people felt disappointed to see how far the production version of BMW ’s R 18 had strayed from the original concept, the cruiser was extremely well-received upon its debut. This bad boy draws power from an air- and oil-cooled boxer-twin juggernaut, with two chain-driven camshafts and a colossal displacement of 1,802cc. When its crank rotates at 4,750 rpm, the fuel-injected brute is capable of unleashing as much as 91 hp, while a vicious torque output of 116 pound-feet (158 Nm) will be summoned at 3,000 spins.This unforgiving force reaches the bike’s driveshaft by means of a claw-shifted six-speed transmission, leading to a top speed of 110 mph (177 kph). All things considered, the R 18 is rather brilliant on a mechanical level, but its aesthetics could really benefit from the removal of those obnoxious fishtail mufflers. Thankfully, the Frenchmen over at FCR Original decided to address this issue, and their mouth-watering overhaul goes far beyond plumbing!If you happen to recall our previous coverages concerning this workshop’s custom ventures, we bet you’re aching to learn what they’ve accomplished this time around, so let’s dive straight in. First of all, the mere fact that R 18 ’s fishtail pipes are gone is genuinely thrilling, wouldn’t you agree? In their stead, Sébastien Guillemot and his crew fitted a pair of OCD-soothing exhaust headers, featuring groovy FCR badges near the tips. We’re not entirely sure how street-legal their setup actually is, but it looks the part and we dig it.On the other end of the combustion cycle, you will find a fresh intake module that’s been designed using CAD software and CNC milling technology. The French moto architects topped it off with premium air filters from K&N’s inventory, while the engine itself received carbon fiber valve covers and a sinister layer of black paintwork. Next, they turned their attention to the beast’s footwear, replacing its standard hoops with aftermarket substitutes that measure 18 inches up front and 17 inches at the rear.Their rims were then enveloped in a grippy set of Road 5 GT tires developed by Michelin, and those are flanked by bespoke aluminum fenders on both ends. After they’ve replaced the stock handlebar with a leaner bolt-on item, the FCR team also deleted the original brake and clutch master cylinders to make way for Beringer alternatives. With these goodies in place, Guillemot’s specialists proceeded to install an Alcantara saddle that looks as if it hovers above the framework, reminding us about those Denfeld seats from the sixties.To round it all out, they wrapped the bodywork in a handsome silver finish, while everything else has been painted black for contrast. FCR Original’s conversion was aptly nicknamed “Sport Edition,” and it can be replicated for anyone who wishes to garnish their R 18 with a good bit of custom flair. The price will be disclosed upon request, so head over to the firm’s official website if you’re interested.