2021 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs Recalled for Incorrect Suspension Parts

On this particular occasion, we’ll be covering certain vehicles produced for the 2021 model year. No fewer than 20 units of the Explorer and plushed-up Lincoln Aviator are called back for a rear suspension module with incorrect components that may affect everything from the ride height to handling and braking characteristics, therefore increasing the risk of a crash.The Blue Oval became aware of the issue on August 17th when the Critical Concern Review Group opened an investigation into two suspension modules that were incorrectly assembled at the Chicago Assembly Plant on August 2nd. Further investigation determined that incorrect labels are to blame for this fiasco. CAP subsequently issued an ITSS (in-transit stop shipment) to contain 67 suspect vehicles. The supplier - Dakkota Integrated Systems - and FoMoCo determined the root cause of this problem in the guise of a process change at the supplier’s Chicago-based production site.The Dearborn-based automaker isn’t aware of accidents, injuries, or deaths potentially related to this condition, but nevertheless, 20 vehicles have to be fixed. Authorized dealers were informed of the callback earlier this month while customers will be notified by first-class mail through December 3rd.Service technicians will inspect the rear suspension module, and if the components are found to be incorrect, the dealer and the Special Service Support Center will determine the correct replacement parts. There will be no charge for this repair, and Ford excludes reimbursement as well because the 20 Explorers and Aviators are still covered by the warranty program.If you’re in the market for an Explorer despite this vehicle’s atrocious quality record, prepare to pony up $33,245 excluding destination charge for the 2022 model. Over at Lincoln, the slightly more luxurious Aviator will set you back $51,465 sans freight.