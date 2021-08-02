Lincoln Aviator Shinola Study Was Inspired by Watch, Bike Seat, and a Duffle Bag

While it is once again based on the latest Ford Explorer, the second-generation Lincoln Aviator has carved its niche with a design that’s rather conservative but extremely well-thought-out in terms of elegance. And it even comes in PHEV form. But how about being inspired by fashion and luxury goods?
Well, in an interesting turn of events, Lincoln and American retailer Shinola (formed a decade ago, takes its name from the famous shoe polish company) have joined forces. Not for an apparel collection – although that one might not be off the table if this concept pleases the crowd. Instead, Shinola’s modern products have inspired an Aviator SUV concept “that celebrates design and artistry.”
The interesting part is that Lincoln’s designers used as a source of inspiration for this study a Canfield Sport watch, a Runwell bicycle seat, as well as a leather duffle bag. Well, they say that imagination may flourish from just about anything, so who are we to pass judgment? Apparently, it all took flight (pun intended) after the two brands discovered their common passion for design, which called for a visit to Shinola’s flagship showroom in Detroit.
“Shinola opened up their showroom to us as a playground – allowing us to explore how their brand’s lifestyle ethos could be woven into a new theme for one of our vehicles,” said Kemal Curic, design director, Lincoln. “Our designers were handed a rare gift, and they made the most of it. The fresh insights our team gained studying popular design motifs make this new Aviator concept a true celebration of craftsmanship.”
Speaking of celebrations, the story of the Lincoln Aviator Shinola concept and its “unique theme” will soon be on full display at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, which takes place Sunday, August 15th. There, it will proudly present its soft white paintjob (cue to Shinola’s mother of pearl stone watch dials) or the blue Copper accents (cue to the structure for the Shinola Runwell bike seat attachment), among others.
Meanwhile, inside the luxurious cabin, it’s all about brightening up the atmosphere. Of course, with help from the crème suede leather seats to match the exterior appearance or the stitching inspired by the Shinola brand stripe. Naturally, a blue accent was also added to make sure the Aviator holds to the current Lincoln design philosophy.
The interesting part is that Lincoln’s designers used as a source of inspiration for this study a Canfield Sport watch, a Runwell bicycle seat, as well as a leather duffle bag. Well, they say that imagination may flourish from just about anything, so who are we to pass judgment? Apparently, it all took flight (pun intended) after the two brands discovered their common passion for design, which called for a visit to Shinola’s flagship showroom in Detroit.
“Shinola opened up their showroom to us as a playground – allowing us to explore how their brand’s lifestyle ethos could be woven into a new theme for one of our vehicles,” said Kemal Curic, design director, Lincoln. “Our designers were handed a rare gift, and they made the most of it. The fresh insights our team gained studying popular design motifs make this new Aviator concept a true celebration of craftsmanship.”
Speaking of celebrations, the story of the Lincoln Aviator Shinola concept and its “unique theme” will soon be on full display at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, which takes place Sunday, August 15th. There, it will proudly present its soft white paintjob (cue to Shinola’s mother of pearl stone watch dials) or the blue Copper accents (cue to the structure for the Shinola Runwell bike seat attachment), among others.
Meanwhile, inside the luxurious cabin, it’s all about brightening up the atmosphere. Of course, with help from the crème suede leather seats to match the exterior appearance or the stitching inspired by the Shinola brand stripe. Naturally, a blue accent was also added to make sure the Aviator holds to the current Lincoln design philosophy.