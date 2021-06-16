3 Take a Virtual Test of the Volkswagen ID.4 Using Your Pinterest App

More on this:

2023 Lincoln EV SUV Launching Next Year, Three Other EVs Also Confirmed

Rivian accepted $500 million from the Blue Oval in April 2019 as investment, and the strings attached to this investment are obvious. The Ford Motor Company intended to launch a brand-new EV on the skateboard platform of the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle, but as you already know, the plan fizzled out in April 2020 over the financial woes brought by the health crisis and microchip shortage. 37 photos EV architecture known as the GE2. And on the other, the TE1 is a body-on-frame affair that will underpin the next-gen Ford F-150 Lightning.



Now take a look over the press release at the end of this report. The Lincoln Motor Company doesn’t mention Rivian once, but the press release does include four electric vehicles and rear- or all-wheel- drive. Lincoln doesn’t say if we’re dealing with the



“Electrification will take Quiet Flight to a new level with the smooth, exhilarating take-off feel and serene quietness our clients expect from a Lincoln,” said president Joy Falotico. “Our world-class vehicles, effortless services, and advanced connected technology will allow us to create an always-on relationship and help transform the Lincoln brand for the future.”



As far as guesstimates are concerned, the most obvious Lincoln EV could be a rebadged Mustang Mach-E with the GT dual-motor performance option. Another possibility is the Navigator, which shares the same T-series ladder frame as the F-150 pickup truck. Considering that Ford quotes 563 all-electric ponies, 775 pound-feet (1,051 Nm) of torque, and a driving range of 300 miles (483 kilometers), the Forced by these circumstances and the surging demand for electric vehicles, the Dearborn-based automaker made a surprise announcement in May 2021 regarding electrification. On the one hand, the Blue Oval will launch a unibodyarchitecture known as the GE2. And on the other, the TE1 is a body-on-frame affair that will underpin the next-gen Ford F-150 Lightning.Now take a look over the press release at the end of this report. The Lincoln Motor Company doesn’t mention Rivian once, but the press release does include four electric vehicles and rear- or all-wheel- drive. Lincoln doesn’t say if we’re dealing with the GE2, TE1 , the outgoing GE1 of the Mustang Mach-E or whatever the platform of the F-150 Lighting is called. But the writing is on the wall. More to the point, the luxurious brother of the Ford Motor Company will electrify its entire range of vehicles by the end of the current decade.“Electrification will take Quiet Flight to a new level with the smooth, exhilarating take-off feel and serene quietness our clients expect from a Lincoln,” said president Joy Falotico. “Our world-class vehicles, effortless services, and advanced connected technology will allow us to create an always-on relationship and help transform the Lincoln brand for the future.”As far as guesstimates are concerned, the most obvious Lincoln EV could be a rebadged Mustang Mach-E with the GT dual-motor performance option. Another possibility is the Navigator, which shares the same T-series ladder frame as the F-150 pickup truck. Considering that Ford quotes 563 all-electric ponies, 775 pound-feet (1,051 Nm) of torque, and a driving range of 300 miles (483 kilometers), the Navigator-E certainly makes a lot of sense.

Editor's note: 2022 Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition pictured in the gallery. 2022 Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition pictured in the gallery.

load press release